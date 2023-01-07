ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Tyler accused of sexual assault of a minor

By Mark Reardon, The Mark Reardon Show
Music journalist Tim Sommer joins Mark Reardon to discuss a new lawsuit against Steven Tyler over allegations of sexual assault against a minor and discusses which albums are turning 50 this year.

“What's interesting is that many of the rock stars at the time, famously Jimmy Page, Don Henley, also famously had public relationships with women or girls who are under 18. It was a very common thing back then, which is not to say that it is anything that should be condoned. I think what's interesting is that she's one of the few people who appears to be public with her issues with it,” shared Sommer.

Later he said, “I'm glad that she's able to use her experiences to help people understand that in the 1970s, well-known adults took advantage of underage people. I have to say the same thing that I've said when I've read these stories before. And again, I'm not a parent blaming, but I do wonder at times. Where were the parents?”

Related
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
