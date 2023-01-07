Steven Tyler accused of sexual assault of a minor

Music journalist Tim Sommer joins Mark Reardon to discuss a new lawsuit against Steven Tyler over allegations of sexual assault against a minor and discusses which albums are turning 50 this year.

“What's interesting is that many of the rock stars at the time, famously Jimmy Page, Don Henley, also famously had public relationships with women or girls who are under 18. It was a very common thing back then, which is not to say that it is anything that should be condoned. I think what's interesting is that she's one of the few people who appears to be public with her issues with it,” shared Sommer.

Later he said, “I'm glad that she's able to use her experiences to help people understand that in the 1970s, well-known adults took advantage of underage people. I have to say the same thing that I've said when I've read these stories before. And again, I'm not a parent blaming, but I do wonder at times. Where were the parents?”

