Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023
Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
Maxine Tenney obituary 1937~2023
Maxine Tenney, 85, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 27, 1937 in Cassity, West Virginia to the late Clarence Fincham and Mary (Shiflet) Fincham. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Maxine loved spending time with her children,...
James E “Jim” Leitzel obituary 1957~2022
James E “Jim” Leitzel, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on December 29th, 2022 at his home. Jim was born August 7th, 1957 in Newburg, PA. to Charles and Janet Leitzel. He graduated from Shippensburg High and Franklin County Vo-Tech. He never married, remaining a sworn bachelor his entire life.
Mary Ellen Bower obituary 1934~2023
Mary Ellen Bower, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Brookview Healthcare Center. Born October 22, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Statler Crawford. Her beloved husband, James E. “Jay” Bower, preceded her in death on October 1, 1998.
Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023
Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
Helen Marie Godfrey obituary 1933~2023
Helen Marie Godfrey, age 89, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Green Ridge Village of Newville. She was born September 17, 1933 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William H. and Aileen E. (Davis) Irwin. Helen graduated from La Plata Catholic Church School in...
Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023
Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
Elizabeth C Maffett obituary 1935~2023
Elizabeth C Maffett, 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born December 27, 1935 in Lewistown, PA , the daughter of the late William and Cathryn Schwinger. She was a long time member of First Lutheran Church where she was very active with the...
Bermeda L Jones obituary 1924~2023
Bermeda L Jones, 98, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1924, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Dyarman) Clever. Bermeda married Chester B. Jones,...
Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright 1926~2023
Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright, 96, of Shippensburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 4, 2023, at the Shook Home, Chambersburg. She is rejoicing and celebrating!. She was born on March 6, 1926, in Huntington, PA, the daughter of the late James and Grace (Rohland) Comley. She...
Jack Dwane Kennedy obituary 1940~2023
Jack Dwane Kennedy, 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Wellspan York Hospital. He had resided at the Shook Home in Chambersburg for the past two years. Born July 31, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Jack C. and Janet Mowen Kennedy.
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
George Karabanoff obituary 1930~2023
George Karabanoff, 92, of Ellicott City, MD died Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital, PA. Born March 12, 1930 in Laredo, TX, he was the son of the late Nikolas and Josephine Karabanoff. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Mattes) Karabanoff, of Ellicott City, MD to whom...
Shirley C Lum obituary 1942~2022
Shirley C Lum (Pike), 80, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2022 at home. Born July 4, 1942 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ira Martin Pike and Helen V. (Jackson) Pike. She graduated from South Hagerstown High School, Hagerstown. Shirley was primarily a...
Jean M Watson obituary 1936~2023
Jean M Watson, 86, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born Saturday, November 14, 1936 in Chambersburg, PA. Jean was a daughter of the late Harry L. and Mary Viola Reed Shughart. Jean was a member of the Cleversburg United...
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023
Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Franklin County: Deed transfers December 21-27
Deed Transfers for December 21-27, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
