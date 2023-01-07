Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright, 96, of Shippensburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 4, 2023, at the Shook Home, Chambersburg. She is rejoicing and celebrating!. She was born on March 6, 1926, in Huntington, PA, the daughter of the late James and Grace (Rohland) Comley. She...

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO