ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023

Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Maxine Tenney obituary 1937~2023

Maxine Tenney, 85, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 27, 1937 in Cassity, West Virginia to the late Clarence Fincham and Mary (Shiflet) Fincham. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Maxine loved spending time with her children,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Ellen Bower obituary 1934~2023

Mary Ellen Bower, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Brookview Healthcare Center. Born October 22, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Statler Crawford. Her beloved husband, James E. “Jay” Bower, preceded her in death on October 1, 1998.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023

Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Helen Marie Godfrey obituary 1933~2023

Helen Marie Godfrey, age 89, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Green Ridge Village of Newville. She was born September 17, 1933 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William H. and Aileen E. (Davis) Irwin. Helen graduated from La Plata Catholic Church School in...
NEWBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023

Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Bermeda L Jones obituary 1924~2023

Bermeda L Jones, 98, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1924, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Dyarman) Clever. Bermeda married Chester B. Jones,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023

Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023

Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023

Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

George Karabanoff obituary 1930~2023

George Karabanoff, 92, of Ellicott City, MD died Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital, PA. Born March 12, 1930 in Laredo, TX, he was the son of the late Nikolas and Josephine Karabanoff. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Mattes) Karabanoff, of Ellicott City, MD to whom...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Shirley C Lum obituary 1942~2022

Shirley C Lum (Pike), 80, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2022 at home. Born July 4, 1942 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ira Martin Pike and Helen V. (Jackson) Pike. She graduated from South Hagerstown High School, Hagerstown. Shirley was primarily a...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jean M Watson obituary 1936~2023

Jean M Watson, 86, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born Saturday, November 14, 1936 in Chambersburg, PA. Jean was a daughter of the late Harry L. and Mary Viola Reed Shughart. Jean was a member of the Cleversburg United...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023

Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy