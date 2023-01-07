ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Eater

Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers

Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
santaclaranews.org

Mendocino Farms Opens Tuesday in Santa Clara

On Tuesday, January 17 at 11 a.m., Mendocino Farms opens its first Santa Clara store at Mission Park Marketplace near Mission College Boulevard and Montague Expressway. The popular fast-casual eatery has 10 other locations in the Bay Area. Half of the proceeds from the Santa Clara grand opening will go...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Storms Slow Down Bay Area Housing Market

The series of Bay Area storms appears to be impacting the local real estate market. Agents and potential buyers tell NBC Bay Area they are pulling back from even listing or looking at homes during the parade of storms slamming the region. For buyers, it's the combination of high prices...
KRON4 News

$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
BURLINGAME, CA
sfstandard.com

Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood

A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan

In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
OAKLAND, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Walnut Creek Restaurant News: Openings, Closings & Coming Attractions

In 2021 we saw Walnut Creek restaurants make a strong comeback, aided by the city’s flexible outdoor dining policy and the opening of new eateries like the wildly popular Dumpling Hours and French-Italian bistro La Fontaine. While 2022 started off slowly, spring ushered in the Latin-Caribbean hot spot Lita and spicy chicken sando sensation World Famous Hot Boys. The El Charro1947 Mexican restaurant on Broadway rebranded to Bar Camino, and after a short stint as Onigilly, Fremont favorite De Afghanan Kabob House returned to its original home on Locust Street.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Spike in Stray Dogs Due to Bay Area Storms?

Police recently had to shoot a stray dog after it continuously lunged at a man and his dog at San Jose's Berryessa Park. The incident comes as officials field reports of stray dogs wandering parks and trails in the South Bay. But even if all the stray dogs could be rounded up, there is almost nowhere to put them with shelters in the region already bursting at the seams.
SAN JOSE, CA

