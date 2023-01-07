Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Eater
Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers
Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.
South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
santaclaranews.org
Mendocino Farms Opens Tuesday in Santa Clara
On Tuesday, January 17 at 11 a.m., Mendocino Farms opens its first Santa Clara store at Mission Park Marketplace near Mission College Boulevard and Montague Expressway. The popular fast-casual eatery has 10 other locations in the Bay Area. Half of the proceeds from the Santa Clara grand opening will go...
NBC Los Angeles
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
Rent relief is eligible to people making as much as $141,550 in Silicon Valley city
(The Center Square) – In a California city where the school district asked for community members to rent rooms to teachers who they said couldn't afford housing, a person making $141,550 is eligible for a rent and relief program paid for with taxpayer dollars. The city of Milpitas is...
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month
Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.
NBC Bay Area
Storms Slow Down Bay Area Housing Market
The series of Bay Area storms appears to be impacting the local real estate market. Agents and potential buyers tell NBC Bay Area they are pulling back from even listing or looking at homes during the parade of storms slamming the region. For buyers, it's the combination of high prices...
$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
sfstandard.com
Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood
A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan
In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
San Jose couple tells harrowing story of tree smashing into bedroom
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The brunt of Tuesday’s atmospheric river hit San Jose with howling wind around 2 a.m. The raging storm woke up 29-year-old Lauren Kirchick, who had been sleeping inside her condo with her husband, Eric. Kirchick asked her husband, “Do you hear this? I don’t have a good feeling about these […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes
OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
911 transport times along San Mateo coast could triple amid Hwy 92 closure
A massive sinkhole has shut down Highway 92 in San Mateo County indefinitely.
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Walnut Creek Restaurant News: Openings, Closings & Coming Attractions
In 2021 we saw Walnut Creek restaurants make a strong comeback, aided by the city’s flexible outdoor dining policy and the opening of new eateries like the wildly popular Dumpling Hours and French-Italian bistro La Fontaine. While 2022 started off slowly, spring ushered in the Latin-Caribbean hot spot Lita and spicy chicken sando sensation World Famous Hot Boys. The El Charro1947 Mexican restaurant on Broadway rebranded to Bar Camino, and after a short stint as Onigilly, Fremont favorite De Afghanan Kabob House returned to its original home on Locust Street.
Eater
Weeks After Manresa’s Closure, David Kinch Announces Plans for New Restaurants in Los Gatos
Just two weeks after the closure of his influential Northern California restaurant Manresa, chef David Kinch is giving fans a first sense of what’s next. According to the Mercury News, Kinch and his “business and bakery partners” will open three new restaurants as a part of a housing development being built in Los Gatos.
Here's when the parade of storms in the Bay Area will likely come to an end
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
NBC Bay Area
Spike in Stray Dogs Due to Bay Area Storms?
Police recently had to shoot a stray dog after it continuously lunged at a man and his dog at San Jose's Berryessa Park. The incident comes as officials field reports of stray dogs wandering parks and trails in the South Bay. But even if all the stray dogs could be rounded up, there is almost nowhere to put them with shelters in the region already bursting at the seams.
