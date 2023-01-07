ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies arrest man accused of breaking and entering Hilton Head home, teenagers room

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into a Hilton Head home and entering a teenage resident’s room several times.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it was called to a home on Matthews Drive around 5 a.m. on Friday for a burglary. Deputies said a 16-year-old resident told them Kewyn Williams, 35, was inside her room when she woke up.

However, he left after the girl got out of bed and confronted him.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Williams entering the home earlier during the night, BCSO said. Williams explored the home and the girl’s room at 2 a.m. and then left 10 minutes later.

He returned two hours later, took items from the home and exposed himself in the living room. Then Williams returned to the teen’s room and began recording her prior to her waking up, BCSO said.

In total, BCSO charged Williams with:

  • Two counts of first-degree burglary
  • Voyeurism
  • Peeping tom
  • Indecent exposure
  • Petit larceny

BCSO urges anyone who knows where Williams is to call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

