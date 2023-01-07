Read full article on original website
Basement Joe
5d ago
Half the package stores will go out of business!! Total Wines will dominate. Corporate America wins again. Eventually their won't be any Mom and Pop businesses left in any industry!!
Reply
3
Juice!!!
3d ago
So stupid. So many states already have beer and wine in their supermarkets and there are still plenty of liquor stores. This state is so ridiculous. Just like Tuesday will put the weed dealers out of business right?
Reply
3
Related
Eager customers line up for marijuana as retail sales begin in Connecticut
Nine medical marijuana operators in CT took the steps needed to expand their businesses to recreational, and seven were open Tuesday.
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where in Conn.
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
Budding new industry has highs and lows as officials looks to keep marijuana from kids
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut embarked into a brave new world Tuesday, a world of legal recreational marijuana sales. The state thinks they are ready to tackle the challenges ahead. Chiefly, keeping cannabis out of the hands of kids. Connecticut’s recreational marijuana bill passed during the 2022 session and does...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
fox61.com
Natural candles handmade in Connecticut
Natural Annie Essentials is a woman-owned, Black-owned business in Connecticut that offers a line of candles. They also offer candle-making parties.
Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.
Opponents call Connecticut recreational cannabis sales ‘premature’
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Opponents of the move to legalize recreational marijuana sales in the state are preparing themselves for what comes next. “We need to go in eyes wide open,” said Luke Niforatos, the executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. “We now have an industry that will start lobbying at the […]
From seed to sale, Rocky Hill facility producing marijuana ahead of recreational sales
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — In Rocky Hill, a former pharmaceutical facility is now Connecticut’s largest marijuana production facility. CT Pharma, operated by parent company Verano, has been gearing up for this moment for a decade. “It’s the end of prohibition—almost for I think the entire northeast,” said Rino...
If you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, find out how to spend it in Connecticut
WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is for the third largest jackpot in the game's history, $1.1 billion dollars. "Lots of zeros," said Phil Buccheri of West Hartford. It has people excited about trying their luck at winning big. "I don’t usually play but tonight the amount...
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
Bill seeks to give CT lawmakers oversight on future electric rate changes
CONNECTICUT, USA — The legislative session is just barely underway and solutions are already being considered to stop electric rates from rising higher in the future. In fact, conversations were happening even before the session started. Very few bills have been written yet, but a lot of concepts are...
Where you can and can't smoke marijuana in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Any adult over 21 that wants to buy cannabis products in Connecticut can do so, starting Tuesday. That doesn’t mean you can expect to see people lighting up wherever they want. For the most part, all the same rules that apply to smoking or vaping...
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Relief is on the way as egg prices skyrocket
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut shoppers have shelled out more money in the last few months due to the increase in food prices, especially eggs, but relief is on the way. “Saturday morning eggs. We do pancakes we do French toast. We seem to go through a lot especially having a kid,” said Joe Michella.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Connecticut consumers scammed at alarming rate during holidays: BBB
According to the Better Business Bureau, Connecticut consumers were victimized by scammers at an alarming rate over the holiday season.
Comptroller pitches state retirement savings plan ahead of March 30 deadline
CT Comptroller Sean Scanlon pitched Connecticut's state-run retirement plan for private sector employees ahead of a March 30 deadline. The post Comptroller pitches state retirement savings plan ahead of March 30 deadline appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph
Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 9