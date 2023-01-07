Carkeek Park Visitor Center is open to the public Wednesday – Saturday, 9am – 4pm for the duration of the Discovery Park Visitor Center construction closure. The Visitor Center is across from the Environmental Learning Center, in the “admin building”. As we enter into the new year, we want to know what outdoor programs the public wants to see at Carkeek while we are located here.

Carkeek is home to an annual chum salmon run every fall, and we are partnering with Salmon in the Schools and the Carkeek Watershed Community Action Project (CWCAP) to raise the salmon this spring.

Staff are rearing chum salmon this spring at the facility and received the ~200 eggs on January 5th. In April or May, once the salmon are strong enough, we release them into Venema Creek, located in Carkeek Park. They will spend 3-5 years in the ocean before returning to Carkeek Park to spawn.

In addition to saying “hi” to the baby salmon, visitors can chat with knowledgeable staff about Carkeek Park, grab a cup of hot tea or cocoa, learn about volunteer opportunities and peruse the gift shop. Two single-stall indoor restrooms are also available. Plan your visit today!