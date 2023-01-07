ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

Soap Lake standoff ends without incident

By JOEL MARTIN
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12V1Zi_0k6KdZ8600

SOAP LAKE — A felony suspect is in custody after a standoff with police in Soap Lake Friday afternoon.

The suspect, who had a felony warrant, fled on foot from a Soap Lake Police officer and ran into a residence in the 300 block of Road 20 Northwest, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He stayed in the house for at least two hours, Foreman said, while the SLPD called for assistance from the sheriff’s office. Because the residence was close to Soap Lake schools, the schools were put on modified lockdown during the standoff.

“He didn’t want to come out for a long time, and then we were able to coax him out of the house,” Foreman said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, Foreman said.

Neither the suspect’s name nor what his warrant was for was available Friday.

Joel Martin can be reached at jmartine@columbiabasinherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

House fire kills one near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooting threat puts Quincy School District staff on high alert; extra patrols requested

QUINCY - A heightened police presence will remain in effect for some time following a threat that was made on social media, according to Quincy Police. Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says an anonymous Facebook profile replied to a mid-December Quincy School District post that asked people to buy tickets in advance of a basketball game between Quincy and Ephrata.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Shooting threat against Quincy School District

Quincy Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a threat against the school district. Police Captain Ryan Green says the threat was made on Facebook. "The posting referenced, 'you better have all the students gone on Friday, going to shoot up the place at 11.' This threat is real." Green said.
QUINCY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Operation catches two accused of theft and vehicle crimes

WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee Valley suspects were jailed Tuesday after a traffic confrontation involving local police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Filiberto Santana, 31, of East Wenatchee and Emilee Lorraine Stotts, 24, of Wenatchee were sought by the Columbia River Drug Task Force for allegedly traveling throughout the Wenatchee Valley throughout December in stolen vehicles.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

One Of Three Suspects In Joint Wenatchee Drug Bust Sentenced

A defendant charged in a drug trafficking bust in the Wenatchee area last summer will serve more than seven years in federal prison. Forty-five-year-old Nabiel Akhdary of Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was one of three...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man who entered MLHS with realistic looking BB gun, threatened to kill student gets 40 days in jail

MOSES LAKE — A man who entered Moses Lake High School armed with a realistic looking BB gun and threatened to kill a student was sentenced Wednesday to 40 days in jail. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, pleaded guilty to felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon on school facilities and second-degree malicious mischief.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls

Douglas County Sheriff's Office is once again warning residents of scam callers posing as Douglas County District Court employees. The scammers tell people that they owe court fines and that they will be arrested if they don't pay the fine. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille says this is not the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County

WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties

Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark

Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
kpq.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
WENATCHEE, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
137
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy