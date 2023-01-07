Read full article on original website
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
fox35orlando.com
'Beef in the streets' possibly linked to Wekiva High School shooting, community leader says
APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at a Wekiva High School parking lot late Friday. "More than one person could've been harmed," said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. "There are people who could've nearly lost their lives because of the crossfire."
wogx.com
Mother demands answers after Taser was used by deputies on son with autism
An emotional video is making its way around social media after a neighbor records what happened in their Cocoa, Florida neighborhood. On Dec. 22, Brevard County deputies responded to 4022 Lake Circle after a 911 caller reported seeing a man with a knife. When deputies arrived, they said they found Jarquez Johnson walking around the property, moving his right hand up and down several times.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
floridanationalnews.com
‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
villages-news.com
Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license
The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
fsunews.com
FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU
On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
Florida lawmakers move to take more control of Disney's 'Reedy Creek' district
Disney angered DeSantis last year by publicly opposing a law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.
Man found shot, killed Saturday night in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in Orange County on Saturday night. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Parents of man shot, killed in Brevard County ask judge to reject plea deal for accused shooter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been more than a decade since investigators say a man murdered his cousin in Brevard County, leaving two young children without a father. “I don’t think it’s safe to put him on the streets,” said Antonio Knight’s mother, Pam Lanier.
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
“Corporate Kingdom Has Come To An End” Florida Lawmakers Outline Disney District Changes
Lawmakers are moving forward with plans that would give the state more control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Gov. Ron DeSantis targeted last year after the Walt Disney Co. criticized a controversial education law. A notice posted Friday by the Legislature on Osceola
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
Orange County tow company investigated for illegal towing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County towing company is being investigated for unlawful towing. In early December, the Florida Highway Patrol began an investigation into Ready for Action Collision after a rental vehicle which had been unlawfully solicited by the business was located and towed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Orange County woman claims $1 million from winning scratch-off ticket
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 50-year-old Florenda Zelaya claimed the massive prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Zelaya...
