NME

Slayer guitarist Kerry King calls the band’s split “premature”

Guitarist Kerry King has said he felt angry about Slayer’s “premature” split in 2019, following a farewell world tour. The thrash legends, who originally formed in 1981, never gave a reason for the breakup. In a new interview, guitarist Kerry King has called the decision “premature”. Speaking...
DoYouRemember?

Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980

Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
American Songwriter

Courtney Love’s “Justice for Kurt” Won’t Be on New Album

Courtney Love shares more details on her forthcoming album, what she called her “magnum opus,” in an interview with podcaster Marc Maron on his WTF show. But digging deeper into the episode, Love had a lot to say about her deceased husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. She’s candid about the effects of his ghost, so to speak. She says he’s ruined aspects of her life.
consequence.net

Ranking Every Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album from Worst to Best

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we follow Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career from the masterful Blizzard of Ozz to what, for now, remains his last solo disc, 2022’s Patient Number 9.

