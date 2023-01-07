Read full article on original website
The greatest Slayer songs ever, picked by Corey Taylor, Ghost’s Tobias Forge, Dani Filth and more
Metal's all-star players pick the Slayer songs that changed metal
NME
Slayer guitarist Kerry King calls the band’s split “premature”
Guitarist Kerry King has said he felt angry about Slayer’s “premature” split in 2019, following a farewell world tour. The thrash legends, who originally formed in 1981, never gave a reason for the breakup. In a new interview, guitarist Kerry King has called the decision “premature”. Speaking...
Metal Documentarian Bob Nalbandian Dies, Dave Mustaine, Lars Ulrich + More Pay Tribute
Bob Nalbandian, metal documentarian and journalist, has died at 58 after battling a rare form of lymphoma. Dave Mustaine, Lars Ulrich and Marty Friedman were among the musicians who've paid tribute to Nalbandian. Nalbandian kicked off his career in the metal world in 1982 as the publisher and editor-in-chief of...
‘None of Us’ in Skid Row Want to Reunite With Sebastian Bach, Says Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo
It's a new year and if 2023 is anything like 2022, it's going to be full of more reunions, just don't count on Skid Row getting back together with classic singer Sebastian Bach anytime soon. And happiness is a big factor. "It's not even a part of any sort of...
Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death
Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Carrie Underwood Convinced Axl Rose to Sing With Her at Stagecoach by Being Really Honest
In an interview with Rolling Stone, country singer Carrie Underwood revealed how she convinced Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses to sing with her at Stagecoach Festival.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Here are all the metal bands Rob Halford loves, according to Rob Halford
Black Sabbath, Metallica, Ghost, Babymetal – Rob Halford has been repping metal for decades
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Iggy Pop: 12 Of The Godfather of Punk’s Best Songs In Honor Of His New Album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop is a singer, musician, songwriter, actor, a BBC Radio 6 DJ, and music legend. He earned the “Godfather of Punk” title by fronting the rock/proto-punk band, The Stooges. On Jan. 6, 2023, Iggy will release his nineteenth studio solo album, Every Loser. More than four decades...
Robert Plant salutes Phil Collins for helping him kiss Led Zeppelin goodbye: "Zeppelin was a lot to live up to"
Robert Plant credits Phil Collins for helping him launch his post-Zeppelin solo career: "He was taking no prisoners"
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Ozzy admits to being "deeply nervous" about returning to reality TV, says The Osbournes show sent his family "crazy"
Ozzy Osbourne weighs up the cost of the success of TV hit The Osbournes: "The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs"
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
Courtney Love’s “Justice for Kurt” Won’t Be on New Album
Courtney Love shares more details on her forthcoming album, what she called her “magnum opus,” in an interview with podcaster Marc Maron on his WTF show. But digging deeper into the episode, Love had a lot to say about her deceased husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. She’s candid about the effects of his ghost, so to speak. She says he’s ruined aspects of her life.
consequence.net
Ranking Every Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album from Worst to Best
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we follow Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career from the masterful Blizzard of Ozz to what, for now, remains his last solo disc, 2022’s Patient Number 9.
