Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022.

Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding a shooting on Ramsgate Way nearby Croydon Way at around 11:21 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2022. Officers from the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the scene and found the victim, who had been shot.

(Photo from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office) Photos captured from a surveillance camera show a man the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

The victim, 20-year-old Corey Shearer, died at the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a party. They are now looking for the man captured on video as a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

