Rancho Cordova, CA

Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022.

Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened.

Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation

The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding a shooting on Ramsgate Way nearby Croydon Way at around 11:21 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2022. Officers from the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the scene and found the victim, who had been shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXMzZ_0k6KdAJB00
(Photo from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos captured from a surveillance camera show a man the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

The victim, 20-year-old Corey Shearer, died at the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a party. They are now looking for the man captured on video as a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Comments / 4

MeMa Knows
2d ago

People at that party know who this person is, they need to do whats right and speak up!

Reply
4
 

