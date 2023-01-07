ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

From zero offers to walk-on weapon: the Melvion Flanagan story

WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police chief to review policies after recent kidnappings

WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

One injured in northeast Wichita shooting

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Mario Solis-Davila has been located safely. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) needs your help locating 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila of Wichita. WPD said Mario was last seen Saturday near E. Harry St. and S. Broadway. He was last seen wearing...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon

A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Parents concerned after kidnappings

WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
WICHITA, KS

