Family of southern Utah father who killed 7 family members says they are devastated
On Friday, both the families of Michael and Tausha Haight released statements, saying they’re devastated by what police say is a murder-suicide. The statement from Tausha’s family said they’re trying to “make sense of this unthinkable tragedy” while expressing gratitude to the community.
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — City leaders in a small Utah town choked up this week as they expressed shock after a murder-suicide carried out by a fellow church member left eight people dead in their close-knit community, including five children who were classmates with their kids. Though shocking, family...
Who Is Michael Haight? Father at Center of Utah Family Shootings
Police have detailed the ages of the children involved in the shooting as well as the reason for the welfare check on the home.
Utah pro MMA fighter allegedly punched woman in back of her head, giving her a seizure
A professional MMA fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on two separate occasions, one of which involved the fighter punching the woman in the back of her head, which caused her to have a seizure when talking to police.
‘Who am I going to ride bikes with now?’: A small Utah community’s shock after murder-suicide leaves 8 family members dead
Police in Enoch, a small Utah town, are investigating after eight family members were found shot to death. A 42-year-old man shot and killed his wife, their five children and his mother-in-law, before turning the gun on himself.
