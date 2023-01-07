Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Related
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
WCVB
Thursday, January 12: Splurge or Save?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we do both! We try the delicious fare at a localhigh school restaurant…before hitting a nine-course menu at Somerville’s Tasting Counter. We check out a new luxury option for watching a game inside Boston Garden, while across the street at The Harp find affordable draft beer and plenty of TVs. And if you’re a shoe lover? We meet a gifted local artisan who can make you a pricey custom pair… and a former professional wrestler-turned-cobbler who instead can save your sole.
WCVB
Body found in New Hampshire in 1971 identified as Boston woman
Investigators say a body found along a New Hampshire highway in 1971 is that of a young Boston woman who disappeared 51 years ago. On Oct. 6, 1971, the remains of an unidentified white woman were found in a then-wooded area at the end of Kilton Road near the Route 101 Bypass in Bedford, New Hampshire, which is now the on-ramp from Route 101 to Kilton Road.
WCVB
Friday, January 13: Made in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We get the lowdown on your shoes with an inside look into New Balance’s new manufacturing facility in the Merrimack Valley. We take a ride to Rhode Island to talk beautiful rugs and jewelry with a story. We learn how family involvement is key for Pigeon Cove Ferments in Gloucester and Annie’s Pure and Simple in South Weymouth. We wrap it up with a spicy new business just spreading its wings.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Brian Walshe is set to appear in court Monday morning. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading...
FedEx Drops Plan for Warehouse at Taunton’s Former Silver City Galleria
Not long ago, it appeared as though FedEx Corp. would develop a warehouse where once the Silver City Galleria mall was located at Routes 140 and 24 in Taunton. Economic conditions being what they are, those plans have changed. The Taunton City Council voted unanimously in July 2022 to advance...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
WCVB
Learn about Q’s Nuts in Somerville and the history of the American chestnut trees
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Q's Nuts was founded in 2000 with the simple philosophy that high-quality ingredients, a love of good food and a passion for creating in the kitchen would produce some of the best-tasting nut roasts around. All recipes are vegan as well as gluten, soy and dairy free. They use raw organic cane sugar, as well as organic chocolate, pure spices and natural ﬂavors.
WCVB
Here's what we know in case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to search for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset who was last seen on New Year's Day and reported missing by both her husband and employer three days later. A week after she was last seen,...
nerej.com
Pennrose celebrates the opening of 60-unit Julia Bancroft Apartments in Auburn, MA
Auburn, MA Pennrose, the town of Auburn, and local officials celebrated the grand opening of Julia Bancroft Apartments, the historic rehabilitation of the 1920s-era school building into a 60-unit mixed-income housing community for seniors 62 and older. Located at 3 Vinal St., the rehabilitation included the renovation of the historic school, demolition of later built additions, and the construction of a new, four-story building.
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
150,000 Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Dive teams search water off Salem beach for missing man after finding his belongings at nearby beach
SALEM, Mass. — State and local dive teams search the water off of the Salem coast after finding the belongings of a missing Maine man at a nearby beach. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
westfordcat.org
Clothing Donations Needed, WPD Seeks Information on Recent Car Break-In: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Jan. 8 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Rep. James Arciero, who serves Westford, Chelmsford and Littleton has been officially sworn in for his eighth term in office. “Today, I had...
Comments / 0