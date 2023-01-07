ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

WCVB

Thursday, January 12: Splurge or Save?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we do both! We try the delicious fare at a localhigh school restaurant…before hitting a nine-course menu at Somerville’s Tasting Counter. We check out a new luxury option for watching a game inside Boston Garden, while across the street at The Harp find affordable draft beer and plenty of TVs. And if you’re a shoe lover? We meet a gifted local artisan who can make you a pricey custom pair… and a former professional wrestler-turned-cobbler who instead can save your sole.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Body found in New Hampshire in 1971 identified as Boston woman

Investigators say a body found along a New Hampshire highway in 1971 is that of a young Boston woman who disappeared 51 years ago. On Oct. 6, 1971, the remains of an unidentified white woman were found in a then-wooded area at the end of Kilton Road near the Route 101 Bypass in Bedford, New Hampshire, which is now the on-ramp from Route 101 to Kilton Road.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Friday, January 13: Made in New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We get the lowdown on your shoes with an inside look into New Balance’s new manufacturing facility in the Merrimack Valley. We take a ride to Rhode Island to talk beautiful rugs and jewelry with a story. We learn how family involvement is key for Pigeon Cove Ferments in Gloucester and Annie’s Pure and Simple in South Weymouth. We wrap it up with a spicy new business just spreading its wings.
GLOUCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Learn about Q’s Nuts in Somerville and the history of the American chestnut trees

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Q's Nuts was founded in 2000 with the simple philosophy that high-quality ingredients, a love of good food and a passion for creating in the kitchen would produce some of the best-tasting nut roasts around. All recipes are vegan as well as gluten, soy and dairy free. They use raw organic cane sugar, as well as organic chocolate, pure spices and natural ﬂavors.
SOMERVILLE, MA
nerej.com

Pennrose celebrates the opening of 60-unit Julia Bancroft Apartments in Auburn, MA

Auburn, MA Pennrose, the town of Auburn, and local officials celebrated the grand opening of Julia Bancroft Apartments, the historic rehabilitation of the 1920s-era school building into a 60-unit mixed-income housing community for seniors 62 and older. Located at 3 Vinal St., the rehabilitation included the renovation of the historic school, demolition of later built additions, and the construction of a new, four-story building.
AUBURN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

150,000 Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dive teams search water off Salem beach for missing man after finding his belongings at nearby beach

SALEM, Mass. — State and local dive teams search the water off of the Salem coast after finding the belongings of a missing Maine man at a nearby beach. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
SALEM, MA

