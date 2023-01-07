ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

A Wind Advisory is in place from 10:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm

GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
GOLD HILL, OR
KDRV

Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for January 4, 2023

Water year to 12/31: 12.63″ UP 68% from “normal”. The data was collected at a private residence in Ashland. The gauge location is @2400′ on the SW side of town. “Normal” is to be taken as an approximation only, because it depends on the period covered and the exact location, and will vary depending on the source.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Mount Ashland Ski Area closes Saturday due to unsafe conditions

MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore-- Officials with the Mount Ashland Ski Area announced on Saturday that operations have been closed due to unsafe conditions in the area. In a Facebook post, officials said that even the Windsor trail saw "considerable movement at lower speeds and trees along the line are moving." It...
ASHLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project

Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

New veterinary urgent care opens in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- During the pandemic, nearly one in five households acquired a cat or dog. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), about 90% of dogs and 87% of cats were acquired during the pandemic. The Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialist Center officially...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kptv.com

Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
RIDDLE, OR
ijpr.org

Rogue Retreat interim director says nonprofit ‘grew too big’, promises reform

Rogue Retreat shelters hundreds of residents every night. After dramatic organizational changes last year, the group is facing a budget shortfall. Rogue Retreat’s founder was fired over poor administrative and financial management last August. Surrounding the decision were claims that conversion therapy was taking place at the founder’s church....
MEDFORD, OR

