kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory is in place from 10:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:51 p.m.: Chains Required on Hwy 36] Roads: What You Need to Know Before You Travel in Northwestern California
Today will be rainy and windy across most of northwestern California. However, expect heavy snow above 4500 feet in Northern Trinity County, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. And there is snow in parts of Siskiyou County. “Sunday afternoon could give us a short break in the wind...
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Water Monitor for January 4, 2023
Water year to 12/31: 12.63″ UP 68% from “normal”. The data was collected at a private residence in Ashland. The gauge location is @2400′ on the SW side of town. “Normal” is to be taken as an approximation only, because it depends on the period covered and the exact location, and will vary depending on the source.
KDRV
Mount Ashland Ski Area closes Saturday due to unsafe conditions
MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore-- Officials with the Mount Ashland Ski Area announced on Saturday that operations have been closed due to unsafe conditions in the area. In a Facebook post, officials said that even the Windsor trail saw "considerable movement at lower speeds and trees along the line are moving." It...
focushillsboro.com
Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project
Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
kqennewsradio.com
RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
kptv.com
Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
KDRV
New veterinary urgent care opens in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- During the pandemic, nearly one in five households acquired a cat or dog. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), about 90% of dogs and 87% of cats were acquired during the pandemic. The Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialist Center officially...
KDRV
Asante in Medford operating at full capacity, emergency department overcrowded
MEDFORD, Ore. – The recent rise in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases is forcing Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to operate at full capacity. The emergency department is overcrowded and patients are stuck waiting for beds. "We are at capacity in our medical surgical departments and what that means...
kptv.com
Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
ijpr.org
Rogue Retreat interim director says nonprofit ‘grew too big’, promises reform
Rogue Retreat shelters hundreds of residents every night. After dramatic organizational changes last year, the group is facing a budget shortfall. Rogue Retreat’s founder was fired over poor administrative and financial management last August. Surrounding the decision were claims that conversion therapy was taking place at the founder’s church....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
