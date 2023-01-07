ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Upworthy

Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Reveals Which Of Her Qualities Has Helped Keep Her 56-Year Marriage Alive

Dolly Parton got candid about her amazing marriage that has lasted almost six decades! The iconic country music crooner, who will be hosting NYE with Miley Cyrus, said her ability to keep things light has kept the magic alive with husband Carl Dean since they wed in 1966. “We both have a warped sense of humor,” she told ETCanada on Monday, Dec. 19. “And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it,” she explained.
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Details of Upcoming New Year’s Eve Performance With Miley Cyrus

With Christmas in the rearview, folks everywhere are preparing to ring in another new year. But country music fans are getting a special treat as we celebrate the start of 2023 with one of the genre’s living legends, Dolly Parton. With days until New Year’s Eve, Parton is preparing for her evening performance alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Ahead of the event, the “Two Doors Down” singer teased a few more details about her and Cyrus’s performance.
Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

