ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Southern rockers Whiskey Myers coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Whiskey Myers is coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer. The venue announced that the Southern rock group will play on June 22. It will be their only Oregon stop. The show starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Online presale runs Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend

Bend’s restaurant scene is about to get a lot hotter. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings will soon open up shop next to the Campfire Hotel on NE 3rd Street. It’s a casual wing and beer joint that started in Portland and expanded to Denver. The Bend location...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman

The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday. Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench. “We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many...
BEND, OR
WWEEK

Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year

Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat

You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year. The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passes away at 77

Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passed away last week, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office shared the news of Stiles’ passing. Stiles served as the 7th Sheriff from 2001 to 2007, helping them become the...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lengthly Newport Avenue closures begin Monday

A lengthy closure of a section of NW Newport Avenue in Bend begins Monday and will last into May. It’s part of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project. Various closures will be in place along Newport Avenue due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below:
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend driver arrested for DUII, hit and run after collision with motorcycle

A Bend man has been arrested for suspicion of DUII and felony hit and run after a collision that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. Bend Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cooley Road and Hunters Circle near Highway 97. Police say the 47-year-old motorcycle driver from...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots

A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father

Oregon State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into this week's crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County that claimed the lives of a Madras man and his 12-year-old son, whose grieving mother recounted his always-happy ways during an interview Friday. The post ‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy