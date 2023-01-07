Read full article on original website
Southern rockers Whiskey Myers coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Whiskey Myers is coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer. The venue announced that the Southern rock group will play on June 22. It will be their only Oregon stop. The show starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Online presale runs Thursday, Jan. 12 from 10...
▶️ Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend
Bend’s restaurant scene is about to get a lot hotter. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings will soon open up shop next to the Campfire Hotel on NE 3rd Street. It’s a casual wing and beer joint that started in Portland and expanded to Denver. The Bend location...
▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman
The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday. Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench. “We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many...
Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year
Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat
You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year. The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passes away at 77
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passed away last week, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office shared the news of Stiles’ passing. Stiles served as the 7th Sheriff from 2001 to 2007, helping them become the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lengthly Newport Avenue closures begin Monday
A lengthy closure of a section of NW Newport Avenue in Bend begins Monday and will last into May. It’s part of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project. Various closures will be in place along Newport Avenue due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below:
Parents share their struggles finding child care, as NeighborImpact offers grants to help close the gap
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state of Oregon is investing more than $8 million to ease the child care crisis in Central Oregon. Crook and Deschutes counties are classified as "child care deserts," where fewer than 33% of kids have access to a slot. NeighborImpact is expanding its child care...
Excavator stolen from SE Portland construction site recovered in Sisters
An excavator that was stolen from a job site in Southeast Portland almost five months ago has been returned to the company that owns it, and it’s partly thanks to KOIN 6 News’ coverage.
Bend, Redmond home prices fall a bit as 2022 ends; appraiser sees them ‘stabilizing’
Winter is when home sales usually slow, but year end is when a look back over the year (and past years) often provides valuable perspective, as Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group did Friday in its report on December home sale prices. The post Bend, Redmond home prices fall a bit as 2022 ends; appraiser sees them ‘stabilizing’ appeared first on KTVZ.
C.O. LandWatch appeals Deschutes County’s approval of 710-acre rezoning near Terrebonne
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The land-use watchdog group Central Oregon LandWatch filed this week a notice of intent to appeal Deschutes County commissioners’ recent 2-1 decision to rezone 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to rural residential zoning, allowing about 70 homes on 10-acre parcels. The...
Bend driver arrested for DUII, hit and run after collision with motorcycle
A Bend man has been arrested for suspicion of DUII and felony hit and run after a collision that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. Bend Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cooley Road and Hunters Circle near Highway 97. Police say the 47-year-old motorcycle driver from...
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots
A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine
A serious-injury crash Friday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 at Burgess Road just north of La Pine for more than two hours, authorities said. The post Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father
Oregon State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into this week's crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County that claimed the lives of a Madras man and his 12-year-old son, whose grieving mother recounted his always-happy ways during an interview Friday. The post ‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father appeared first on KTVZ.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
