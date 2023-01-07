Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
chatsports.com
Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat to enter transfer portal despite announcement to return in 2023
Max Olson of the Athletic and On3 Sports announced Sunday evening that Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat would enter the transfer portal despite Jeffcoat’s announcement to return next season in a Twitter post on Jan. 3, which has since been deleted. Missouri DL Trajan Jeffcoat has entered the portal...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols transfer lands at USF with former UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh
A Tennessee Vols transfer is heading south to join former UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh at USF. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, a former three-star recruit from Fairfield, AL, announced on Saturday that he’s transferring to USF. Golesh left Tennessee last month to become the new head coach at USF....
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Auburn
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play as they suffered a 72-59 loss against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers inside Neville Arena. The Tigers improved their home win streak to 27 games, and the Razorbacks dropped to 0-2 this season in true road games.
247Sports
5 takeaways from Auburn's 72-59 win over Arkansas
AUBURN, Alabama — For a team that hadn’t been able to find much consistency over the past couple weeks, losing three of six games, its best win of the season thus far will certainly serve as a sigh of relief. The No. 22 Tigers led wire-to-wire, bouncing back...
Gallery: Auburn students return as Tigers take on Arkansas
The Jungle is back and in full force!
SEC Saturday Recap: Tennessee, Alabama dominant in weekend wins
The first full weekend of SEC play got underway on Saturday, and two teams displayed why they are the conference’s best teams. The day started with No. 7 Alabama welcoming perennial power Kentucky to Coleman Coliseum for an early-season test, and well, the Tide passed it. Alabama shot 48% from the field and outscored the Wildcats, 43-28 to earn a convincing 78-52 win.
Ole Miss flattens Texas A&M to move to 4-0 in SEC
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ole Miss' hot start to open SEC play continues, with the Rebels pushing past Texas A&M, 57-38 on Sunday from Reed Arena to begin conference play 4-0. A 21-point second quarter provided Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 SEC) with enough momentum to pick up its third-straight series win against Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC).
Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped two spots to No. 15 with a total of 613 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 21 Auburn.
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Defeats Ole Miss for First SEC Win
The Bulldogs outlasted Ole Miss at home for their first win in conference play.
