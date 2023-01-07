ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Auburn

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play as they suffered a 72-59 loss against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers inside Neville Arena. The Tigers improved their home win streak to 27 games, and the Razorbacks dropped to 0-2 this season in true road games.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

5 takeaways from Auburn's 72-59 win over Arkansas

AUBURN, Alabama — For a team that hadn’t been able to find much consistency over the past couple weeks, losing three of six games, its best win of the season thus far will certainly serve as a sigh of relief. The No. 22 Tigers led wire-to-wire, bouncing back...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Saturday Recap: Tennessee, Alabama dominant in weekend wins

The first full weekend of SEC play got underway on Saturday, and two teams displayed why they are the conference’s best teams. The day started with No. 7 Alabama welcoming perennial power Kentucky to Coleman Coliseum for an early-season test, and well, the Tide passed it. Alabama shot 48% from the field and outscored the Wildcats, 43-28 to earn a convincing 78-52 win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss flattens Texas A&M to move to 4-0 in SEC

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ole Miss' hot start to open SEC play continues, with the Rebels pushing past Texas A&M, 57-38 on Sunday from Reed Arena to begin conference play 4-0. A 21-point second quarter provided Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 SEC) with enough momentum to pick up its third-straight series win against Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC).
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped two spots to No. 15 with a total of 613 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 21 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

