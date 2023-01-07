NEW YORK (AP)Anthony Nelson’s 24 points helped Manhattan defeat Niagara 64-59 on Sunday. Nelson was 10 of 18 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line for the Jaspers (5-10, 3-3 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Brennen shot 2 of 5 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line to add 13 points. Josh Roberts shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

