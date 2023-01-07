ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Samuel scores 19, leads Seton Hall to 76-51 romp over Butler

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Tyrese Samuel had 19 points in Seton Hall’s 76-51 win over Butler on Saturday night. Samuel contributed seven rebounds for the Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East Conference). Tray Jackson had 15 points, while Al-Amir Dawes scored 12. Jayden Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds for...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
mypanhandle.com

Manhattan knocks off Niagara 64-59

NEW YORK (AP)Anthony Nelson’s 24 points helped Manhattan defeat Niagara 64-59 on Sunday. Nelson was 10 of 18 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line for the Jaspers (5-10, 3-3 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Brennen shot 2 of 5 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line to add 13 points. Josh Roberts shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy