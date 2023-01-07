A Bronx man was held without bail Sunday after allegedly killing a stranger who appeared to simply show up at the wrong place at the wrong time, as new details emerged in the grisly slaying. Suspect Jose Ortiz, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Tyrone Quick, 45, in the heart at a University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, where the victim was visiting a friend, Vanessa Guzman, cops and new court documents say. Guzman had been trying to hide from Ortiz, who was allegedly threatening to kill neighbors for no apparent reason. Police say Ortiz slashed Guzman in the chest....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO