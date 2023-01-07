Read full article on original website
Wannita Hampton Deuteronomy 15;11
2d ago
knowing what you done, you walk into a courthouse to claim a car that's unregistered and you have no license. The Lord sent you to the right place in order for you to serve your time for killing that man
NYPD: Man, 23, stabbed on Staten Island; suspect remains at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The assault occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 56 Roxbury St., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by the police is...
Source: Staten Island man accused in fatal hatchet attack, shooting in Brooklyn in possible love triangle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating whether a love triangle led to a gruesome attack where a man from New Springville allegedly fatally shot and hacked a victim with an ax in Brooklyn, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane,...
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman During Tanning Session In Great Neck Plaza
A 27-year-old man is facing an unlawful surveillance charge after police said he secretly recorded a woman while she was using a tanning room on Long Island. Demetrius Sumter, of St. Albans, was arrested for the incident that happened in Great Neck Plaza at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Fentanyl, Cocaine Found During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Long Island, authorities said. Nassau County Police officers stopped Shadon Chestnut, of Queens, at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, as he drove near Burnside Avenue and Doughty Boulevard in Inwood. Officers initially pulled him over after seeing...
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
Man, 27, dies days after being stabbed during dispute over $10 in Brooklyn
Police are investigating the stabbing of a 27-year-old man who died days after he was in an argument on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NYC man allegedly stabbed stranger in heart after attacking neighbor
A Bronx man was held without bail Sunday after allegedly killing a stranger who appeared to simply show up at the wrong place at the wrong time, as new details emerged in the grisly slaying. Suspect Jose Ortiz, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Tyrone Quick, 45, in the heart at a University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, where the victim was visiting a friend, Vanessa Guzman, cops and new court documents say. Guzman had been trying to hide from Ortiz, who was allegedly threatening to kill neighbors for no apparent reason. Police say Ortiz slashed Guzman in the chest....
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in Custody
On Wednesday, a dead body of a 60-year-old woman was found in her Brooklyn Apartment while her boyfriend barricaded himself. The police discovered the incident when an officer went to Karen Barnes's apartment for a wellness check on Jan 4th, around 8 pm.
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Williston Park Home With 2 Other People Inside
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to a Long Island home that was occupied by two other people. Officers responded to a residential fire in Williston Park at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Nassau County Police Department said. When police arrived...
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW
A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
Police identify motorcycle rider, 25, who died in Hylan Boulevard crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified the 25-year-old motorcycle rider who died after he was hit by a car on Hylan Boulevard in Great Kills last week. Jordan Urbina, of Greenridge, suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck at the intersection of Hylan and Nelson Avenue around 11:22 p.m. on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
localsyr.com
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
NYPD makes arrest in murder of Staten Island man, 36, dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man stands accused in the death of Timothy Gibbs, who suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in Prince’s Bay by private means in October. Masud Khan lives at the same Annadale address, 1475 Arden Ave.,...
NYPD: Man killed, woman injured in Highbridge stabbing; suspect in custody
The NYPD says 65-year-old Jose Ortiz was taken into custody at the scene.
