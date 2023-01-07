Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday.

Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has been classified as a homicide.

The JCPD is asking for help from the public in identifying where Simon was between 9 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. If you have any information that could help the JCPD with their investigation, you can call them at 785-762-5912.

