▶️ VIDEO: California firefighter rescues goat that had head stuck in fence

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
KQED
Atmospheric River Storms Put California's Levees to the Test
With multiple powerful storms continuing to bear down on California, state officials have warned that rural areas are the most at risk of flooding because the levees that protect them aren't built to the same standards as others that shield more populated cities. These rural levees — many of which...
KCRA.com
Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 30-Jan. 2: Rain brings its own hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 30-Jan. 2. December 30. Better...
'She's my hero': Woman killed in North Highlands Christmas tree fire remembered by family, friends
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A North Highlands home was engulfed early Christmas morning. Only hours earlier, 22-year-old Tizita Abdrazak, also known by friends and family as Destiny, was celebrating the holiday with her boyfriend and his family. “We had hot cocoa. We watched Elf, with Will Ferrell, we watched...
Highlands Today
Widespread power outages, trees fell
Hundreds of thousands of people woke up to power outages Sunday morning as 60 mph winds gusted across the Sacramento area and across Northern California. Calls have been made for downed trees, blocked roads and downed power lines. While the region is set to receive a dry break for most of the day, the first part of the next weather system will move in after 10pm on Sunday and last through Monday afternoon. It will bring widespread, heavy rain to the valley and foothills and wind speeds will again be strong enough to bring down tree limbs and cause power outages. KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Monday a warning day due to heavy rain and wind. In Sacramento County, officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are clear. Meanwhile, eastbound Interstate 80 at Chiles Road in Davis was reopened after an overturned Amazon big rig closed the Yolo Causeway for about an hour and a half to those trying to cross it. , as of 9:12 a.m. This represents a significant improvement since more than 345,000 customers were simultaneously without power overnight. | Also | View SMUD’s outage map here Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s outage map showed 194,000 customers without power across KRA’s coverage area as of 6:42 am.| Also | See PG&E’s outage map here More than 500,000 people across California were dealing with outages early Sunday, according to the state map. The National Weather Service reported early Sunday morning how strong winds were in Northern California, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour in some areas. “These are exceptionally strong winds, and we’re seeing the results,” Verdoorn said. Trees on Midnight Facebook Live with host Brittany Hope. Meteorologist Elaine Zavora said McClellan Airport in North Highlands recorded a gust of 68 mph, while Rancho Cordova recorded a gust of 64 mph and Sacramento Executive Airport recorded a gust of 63 mph. Here are more storm updates. 9:27 a.m.: Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area ahead of severe weather. “High water may spill onto nearby roads and cut off access to evacuate the area,” the Office of Emergency Services said. “Last weekend, exits flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we urge residents to evacuate now while roads are still clear; do not wait for an evacuation order.” An evacuation center has been set up at the Sacramento Asian Stadium. Foundation, 9040 Hi-Tech Ct., in Elk Grove. 9:16 a.m.: Check out this morning’s hail in Citrus Heights and Granite Bay. 9:14 am: KCRA 3 photojournalist Andrew Falk found a power line on fire on Garden Highway. 9:04 am: SMUD’s outage map now shows 279,000 customers with lights out, and 345,000 without power overnight, indicating more progress. Let’s stream it here. 8:11 a.m.: Eastbound I-80 has reopened for commuters from Davis to Sacramento. 8:05 a.m.: SMUD says crews are “working as safely and quickly as possible” to restore power. 8:04 a.m.: Lycee Mitry of KCRA 3 reported a tree blocking the road at 8th and H streets from downtown Sacramento. 7:58 a.m.: Look at the damage at 23rd and I streets in Sacramento. 7:48 a.m.: Check out the damage after a tree crashed into a house in midtown Sacramento. 7:41 a.m.: Rancho Cordova officials say Coloma Road is closed from Benita Drive to McGregor Drive due to a downed tree. –KCRA 3’s Brittany Hope, Dirk Verdoorne and Daniel Wilburn contributed to this story.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Nord Gianella Road from Folsom Street to the end. Durnel Drive from Nelson Road to Grainland...
abc10.com
More high winds, potential flooding ahead of atmospheric river storm for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm train rolls on as a potentially dangerous flood situation could develop in the coming days. Another atmospheric river fueled cyclone is barreling towards California and this one is supplied by an abundance of moisture. Instability in the atmosphere also means a few thunderstorms will...
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Water Wars – Tehama Style
Tehama County residents are in full freak-out mode, thanks to the well registry form property owners received this week. The form came as quite a shock and invasion of privacy to those not following along. They may not have noticed the extra 29 cent per acre “fee” – actually a tax – on their property tax bills or been following along in the Red Bluff Daily News or – ahem – this column. The 29 cents will pay for postage and a consulting firm to compile the data.
krcrtv.com
PG&E held press conference Friday to address storm damage and power outages
CHICO, Calif. — PG&E held a press conference Friday morning in Chico, to address some of the damages that occurred from Thursday night's storm. PG&E confirmed they have more resources working on storm response than ever before, and that going into next week they are preparing by working with 25 mutual aid crews from 7 different states in the U.S.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
Paradise Post
PG&E nearly finished restoring power in Butte County, just in time for storm’s next punch
CHICO — Just before the next blast of harsh weather forecast to arrive in Northern California late Saturday morning, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. repair crews were able to restore power to all but a tiny number of addresses in the northern Butte County. In fact, at 10:15 a.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Bear on Magalia home’s roof caught on camera
MAGALIA, Calif. - A bear was caught on camera on a home’s roof after a tree fell in Magalia Wednesday night. A neighbor near a home on Rosewood Drive says they saw the bear running across the lawn just moments before the tree fell. They say they heard a...
suttercounty.org
Local State of Emergency Declared
Sutter County Administrative Officer Steven M. Smith, acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services, today proclaimed the existence of a county wide emergency in the midst of a series of severe winter storms. The proclamation, which allows the County to access state and federal resources, expires in seven...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Crash Occurs at Fair Oaks Intersection
Single-Vehicle Accident at Winding Way Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. A single-vehicle rollover crash at an intersection in Fair Oaks resulted in minor injuries on January 3. The collision occurred at the intersection of Winding Way and San Juan Avenue around 12:05 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, the male driver was still inside the vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
Comments / 0