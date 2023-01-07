ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Prominent conservative leader Matt Schlapp accused of groping male campaign staffer

By Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, has been accused by a staffer of Herschel Walker’s Georgia Senate campaign of “unwanted and unsolicited” sexual contact after a night of drinking.

The alleged incident happened in October as Schlapp and the Republican aide bar-hopped in Atlanta after a Walker campaign event, according to the accuser, who spoke to the Daily Beast and NBC News on the condition of anonymity on Friday.

The accuser claims Schlapp inappropriately and repeatedly intruded his personal space at the bars, and when the staffer, described as a married man in his late thirties, drove the powerful conservative back to his hotel, Schlapp put his hand on his leg and “fondled” his crotch.

The staffer made contemporaneous video recordings of his reaction to what he called a “scarring” and “humiliating” incident, which he shared with both news outlets.

“Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,” the staffer says in one of the recordings.

“To my shame, I did not say ‘no’ or ‘stop,'” the staffer added. “God knows it was not a wanted advance.”

The staffer said that Schlapp invited him up to his room when the two arrived at his hotel, but he declined and tried to get away as quickly as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7E5s_0k6KasWk00
Schlapp allegedly groped the staffer and proceeded to invite him up to his hotel room.
Henry Romero/REUTERS

He relayed the story to senior members of Walker’s campaign staff in the morning who suggested he let Schlapp know in writing that his behavior made him uncomfortable.

The staffer was supposed to drive Schlapp around the morning after the alleged incident but the Walker campaign arranged for a different driver. Schlapp reportedly skipped the event he was supposed to attend the following morning.

“I did want to say I was uncomfortable with what happened last night,” the staffer reportedly texted Schlapp, to which the ACU leader responded, “Pls give me a call.”

When the staffer refused to answer three phone calls from Schlapp, he sent another text, telling him, “If you could see it in your heart to call me at the end of day. I would appreciate it,” followed by another text  wishing him “luck on the campaign” and telling him to “keep up the good work.”

A senior Walker campaign official said the allegation “makes me physically ill,” according to NBC News.

The staffer and the senior official both told the news outlet that the Walker campaign made legal counsel available to the accuser but that he hasn’t pursued legal action against Schlapp.

The Post has reached out to Schlapp for comment.

Schlapp, 55, is married to former President Donald Trump’s White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp. The couple have five children together.

Matt Schlapp’s American Conservative Union is the organization that hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Committee conference, known as CPAC, which hosts prominent Republican politicians and thought leaders and draws thousands of attendees every year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
Daily Beast

Christian Walker: ‘Predator’ Matt Schlapp Should Resign From CPAC

Herschel Walker’s son is calling for the resignation of CPAC’s Matt Schlapp following allegations that Schlapp groped a campaign staffer for the Republican candidate. “Typical predator,” Christian Walker said in a video Saturday. “Preys on this poor little staffer who’s just trying to work his way up in Republican politics, then gets assaulted by one of the top guys in the industry. Ridiculous. Family values? You need to cling to your wife and your children.”
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
Salon

Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
72K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy