ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Sun & Sea review – a delightful opera about the end of the world

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCcK1_0k6Kah3z00
Joyous staging … Sun & Sea opera at Sydney Town Hall.

Australians cleave to the coast. But as much as we lounge and play by the shore, you would be hard-pressed to find opera on many Australians’ beach soundtracks, lest charges of elitism undermine our egalitarian mythology.

Enter Sun & Sea, a one-hour opera for which 26 tonnes of sand has been spread generously across Sydney Town Hall. There are deck chairs, umbrellas, towels, swimsuits, hats, sunglasses, ball games, Frisbees, water bottles, iPhones and even a frisky little tan terrier sniffing people’s picnic baskets. And then there are the 14 opera soloists, flown in from across Europe, performing an original song cycle that is equal parts harbinger of climate crisis doom, a White Lotus-style commentary on privilege and an ode to work-life exhaustion.

The wry libretto is set to a simple, prerecorded synthesiser sound, leaving the array of voices and the joyously full-beach staging to shine.

A wealthy mother in a red swimsuit lies on a deck chair and sings of her eight-and-a-half-year-old boy next to her, who has “visited two of the world’s great oceans / And we’ll visit the remaining ones this year!” She has noticed, while diving with her husband, that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffers from “bleached, pallid whiteness”.

Her workaholic husband may not have clocked this coral decline himself: he sings of “exhaustion, like lava” and his fears that his “suppressed negativity” from overwork may erupt unexpectedly. He groans like the planet.

Offsetting the carbon miles clocked up flying these divas and divos to Sydney are some locally sourced sunseekers, among them members of the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir. They are put to good use with simple harmonies, between “admiring chansons” that speak of jellyfish making dancing partners of “emerald-coloured bags / Bottles and red bottle caps”.

The audience is filtered into the mezzanine level of the hall, casting their eyes over these cozzied cosplayers – looking down, perhaps, to look into ourselves. This jolly picture, while affording some racial diversity, could have done with a little less whiteness – though we do get the wide range of body types we usually see on an Australian beach.

Of course, this is not an Australian work: Sun & Sea is the work of a Lithuanian trio: director and set designer Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, librettist Vaiva Grainytė and composer and music director Lina Lapelytė, who first collaborated more than a decade ago on the opera Have a Good Day!, in which supermarket cashiers sang about consumerism while checkout automation loomed – their own eve of destruction.

In Sun & Sea, the young fear for the future, but place their faith in technology. Twin blond women in matching powder blue swimsuits harmonise about losing the Great Barrier Reef and the future extinction of fish – but perhaps, they harmonise, a 3D printer will be their saviour: “3D corals never fade away! 3D animals never lose their horns! 3D food doesn’t have a price! 3D me lives for ever!”

The lyrical turns of phrase are often delightful, with surprising word plays. Sun & Sea, which won the Golden Lion at the 2019 Venice Biennale, has already toured the UK, Europe and the US, with localised references added each time. Just outside Berlin, it was staged in a Bauhaus swimming pool; in Piraeus, Greece, in a warehouse; in Rome, the orchestra level of an 18th-century theatre.

I wish there had been surtitle screens at Sydney Town Hall, displaying the lyrics in real time above the performers as each line was sung. Despite the song cycle being entirely in English, I struggled to understand many lines. A lyric sheet is handed out – don’t do what I did and forget to bring reading spectacles.

Printed on recycled paper, it’s worth reading at leisure at home. The performances will stay with me, regardless; maybe having time to digest the lyrics will inspire me in ways I am yet to see too.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The Last Stage review – cinema’s first look at the horror of Auschwitz

In 1948, Polish socialist film-maker Wanda Jakubowska released this gripping and pioneering film about the Auschwitz death camp in which she herself had recently been imprisoned, using actors and nonprofessionals and partly shooting in what remained of the camp itself. Jakubowska’s film influenced every subsequent director of work on the...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
The Independent

Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered

Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
Tyla

Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago

When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
The Guardian

The Guardian

547K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy