Effective: 2023-01-09 10:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE ONGOING IN SOUTHERN ST LOUIS COUNTY AND NORTHERN CARLTON COUNTY Areas of dense fog are being observed this afternoon. The visibility is a half mile or less in spots, especially on top of the hill near the Twin Ports. Temperatures are below freezing and may result in some icy stretches on area roads. If you`re driving this afternoon, slow down, use low beam headlights, and give yourself extra time. Expect some slick roads as well, especially bridges and overpasses.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO