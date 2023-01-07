Read full article on original website
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for January After a Disappointing 2022
U.S. stock markets exhibited the first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Jan 6 as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Fluor (FLR) Receives EPCM Contract for Skouries Project
FLR - Free Report) received an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services contract for the Skouries gold-copper mining project. The contract was initiated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eldorado Gold Corp. —Hellas Gold Single Member S.A. This $845 million project is located in the Halkidiki Peninsula of Greece and Fluor will book its share in the fourth quarter 2022.
4 Steady Agriculture Operations Stocks to Steer Through a Wavering Industry
The Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry is poised to benefit from innovations and improved consumer demand for healthy products. Investments in acquisitions, joint ventures and expansions are likely to fortify the prospects of the industry players. Logistic and supply-chain issues, higher input costs, and elevated operational expenses have been affecting the industry. Supply-chain concerns and commodity cost pressures have been affecting the profitability of agricultural companies for a while.
Young Consumers 70% More Likely to Pay Doctors Digitally
Looking back at the trends of 2022, digitization of healthcare achieved milestones in how consumers pay for medical treatments, with younger demographic groups taking the lead. Much occurred between mid-year and year’s end, which is summarized in the report “How Digital Has Changed the Consumer Healthcare Experience and Expectations: June...
Here's Why You Should Retain QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Stock for Now
QDEL - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a few product launches, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds due to third-party reimbursement policies and overdependence on diagnostic tests persist.
SAIC Secures $150M Contract From US Transportation Command
SAIC - Free Report) revealed last week that the United States Transportation Command (“USTRANSCOM”) has selected it to modernize the organization’s IT management systems. The company will also be responsible for infusing the latest innovations into USTRANSCOM’s enterprise IT and introducing IT-as-a-service models. Per the company,...
Why Tetra Tech (TTEK) is an Attractive Bet for Investors Now
TTEK - Free Report) is benefiting from its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services. Key factors, including U.S. administration priorities, U.S. infrastructure stimulus and its focus on climate change on a global basis, are supporting the company’s markets. New funding for water and environment, and administration focus are driving revenues from the U.S. Federal clients. The focus on environmental programs and sustainability is aiding U.S. commercial revenues. Factors like digital water transformation, and higher local and state funding are driving revenues from international clients.
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Concert (CNCE) Moves 19.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
CNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 40.2% gain over the past four weeks. Investors...
Is McKesson (MCK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
MCK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. McKesson is one of 1182 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Jabil, Inc. (JBL) is a Trending Stock
JBL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this electronics manufacturer have returned -0.2%, compared to...
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
GOOG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -5.3%, compared to...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Is Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
RFG - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 03/01/2006. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market...
Top Stock Reports for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Starbucks & Moderna
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
CALM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. Cal-Maine Foods is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual...
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.80, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Commercial Metals (CMC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
