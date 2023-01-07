ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl

A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.
MotorTrend Magazine

Getting To Know Five-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders

Is Erica Enders the best driver in the history of NHRA Pro Stock racing? You can decide for yourself, but there is mounting evidence to support her case. Before his untimely death in 2017, drag racing legend Bob Glidden publicly stated that Erica Enders was the best driver in the history of the Pro Stock class. Glidden was a 10-time world champion and an 85-time national event winner who wasn't the least bit hesitant to freely offer an opinion. Glidden certainly knew a thing or two about Pro Stock, but was he correct? Is Erica indeed the best driver the Pro Stock class has ever seen?
Racing News

Stewart-Haas Racing: 2023 Driver/Crew Chief lineup updated

Two new crew chiefs join to the team lineup in 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to get underway in early February. The pieces are aligning as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Stewart-Haas Racing will welcome two new crew chiefs for the 2023 season. Hear from Stewart-Haas Racing...
Speedway Digest

CARS Tour Enters 2023 Season Under New Ownership Group

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour will have new ownership when the green flag waves on its 2023 season this March. Today, NASCAR icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the Southeast’s premier asphalt late model series. “This is a dream...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

