Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have combined for five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, but they're sitting out this week. The post Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Eldora’s 70th Anniversary Season Features Many Marquee Events and 23 Nights of Racing!
The richest sprint car race in history, paying a million dollars to win, the addition of the Dirt Track World Championship, the return of the Superstar Racing Experience plus the 40th Kings Royal, the 53rd World 100, and the 29th Late Model Dream highlight the 2023 schedule for Eldora Speedway’s 70th anniversary season.
NBC Sports
Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl
A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.
MotorTrend Magazine
Getting To Know Five-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders
Is Erica Enders the best driver in the history of NHRA Pro Stock racing? You can decide for yourself, but there is mounting evidence to support her case. Before his untimely death in 2017, drag racing legend Bob Glidden publicly stated that Erica Enders was the best driver in the history of the Pro Stock class. Glidden was a 10-time world champion and an 85-time national event winner who wasn't the least bit hesitant to freely offer an opinion. Glidden certainly knew a thing or two about Pro Stock, but was he correct? Is Erica indeed the best driver the Pro Stock class has ever seen?
Which Past Champion Is Most Likely to Win Another Cup Series Playoffs Title in 2023?
At least four of the seven active past Cup Series playoffs champions stand a good chance of adding another title in 2023. The post Which Past Champion Is Most Likely to Win Another Cup Series Playoffs Title in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson's range of responsibilities in his return to NASCAR includes driving, mentoring, and owning a piece of Petty GMS. The post 3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Petty GMS Motorsports set for announcement possibly involving Jimmie Johnson
Petty GMS Motorsports is set for a NASCAR announcement on January 11th that might include major details about Jimmie Johnson.
Stewart-Haas Racing: 2023 Driver/Crew Chief lineup updated
Two new crew chiefs join to the team lineup in 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to get underway in early February. The pieces are aligning as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Stewart-Haas Racing will welcome two new crew chiefs for the 2023 season. Hear from Stewart-Haas Racing...
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick Could Be Destined for an Awkward Meeting Next Week at COTA
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick will meet next week in Texas at COTA and things might get awkward based on all the things that happened in 2022. The post Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick Could Be Destined for an Awkward Meeting Next Week at COTA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Blaine Perkins to Run Full-Time for SS GreenLight Racing in Xfinity Series in '23
ARCA Menards Series West standout Blaine Perkins is taking the next step in his racing journey as it was announced Jan. 9 that the 22-year-old driver will run full time for SS GreenLight Racing in the Xfinity Series in the upcoming 2023 season. Perkins is set to pilot the No. 07 Chevrolet.
CARS Tour Enters 2023 Season Under New Ownership Group
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour will have new ownership when the green flag waves on its 2023 season this March. Today, NASCAR icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the Southeast’s premier asphalt late model series. “This is a dream...
NASCAR standings: Joey Logano secures 2022 Cup Series title
Click here to check out the latest NASCAR standings at the conclusion of each Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series race during the 2023 season.
Racing's resolutions for 2023: Get NASCAR's Next Gen sorted out and Hamilton back on top of the podium
A week into January, the gyms may have thinned out, but we aren't slacking on our resolutions as we detail how racing can keep building in 2023.
Speedway Digest
