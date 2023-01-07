Read full article on original website
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 2 Preview: Will Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Jennifer Morrison Return?
The 'Will Trent' premiere included two big names as guest stars — Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Jennifer Morrison. But will they return for the second episode?
‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.
'Wednesday': Netflix renews Jenna Ortega series for Season 2
"Wednesday," a horror comedy series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, will return for a second season on Netflix.
NCIS' First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Pushed Back — Get New Airdate
Well, you waited this long for the first-ever three-way NCIS universe crossover event. And now you will need to hold on juuuust a bit longer. As announced tonight, during CBS’ coverage of the National Christmas Tree Lighting, the NCIS/ NCIS: Hawaii/ NCIS: Los Angeles one-night crossover event will now air Monday, Jan. 9, starting at 8/7c — a week later than originally planned. In the opening NCIS episode, title “Too Many Cooks,” agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i — all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved FLETC instructor — find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide. NCIS:...
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
James Corden says he almost landed the lead role in 'The Whale' but thinks he lost out to Brendan Fraser because he was too young
James Corden said that he auditioned for the lead role in "The Whale" and that George Clooney and Tom Ford were also once attached to the project.
How Raylan Givens Extends His Presence in the ‘Justified’ Universe With ‘City Primeval’
Motor City, here comes Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant)! Last seen fleeing Appalachia in the acclaimed drama Justified (2010-2015), the lawman extends his presence in the Elmore Leonard universe with Justified: City Primeval. The FX spinoff is based on the late crime writer’s City Primeval: High Noon in...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.” Related Story ‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit Related Story 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Becoming Elizabeth' & 'Step Up' Pulled From Starz As Streaming Removals Become More Widespread It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date. Even though Jackson did...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
'So Help Me Todd': 'Happy Endings' Alum Fills Mysterious Role in Exclusive Preview
So Help Me Todd returns from its holiday break on CBS Thursday with a major guest star. Eliza Coupe, who starred in Happy Endings, makes her debut in the series, playing a character referenced multiple times in the past. In an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com, Coupe has an important conversation with Skylar Astin's Todd from prison.
‘Pantheon’ Axed at AMC+, Despite Second Season Already Completing Production
AMC Networks will not be continuing its animated science-fiction series “Pantheon,” even though a second season has already been produced. There remains a possibility that the series could be licensed or sold to another platform. The decision regarding “Pantheon” was made months ago, declared in a list of programming write-offs in early December of last year. The embattled network’s cost-cutting measures include $400 million for “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for “organizing restructuring costs,” per an SEC filing. The animated series, which starred the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling and the late William Hurt, joins a growing...
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
Resident (Series?) Finale Split Over 2 Weeks, 9-1-1: Lone Star Return Delayed as Fox Tweaks Midseason Rollout
Fox is tweaking its midseason game plan, and The Resident and 9-1-1: Lone Star will feel the biggest impact. The network revealed Friday that next week’s previously announced two-hour Season 6 finale of The Resident will now be split over two weeks, with the first hour airing Tuesday Jan. 10 and the second hour airing Tuesday, Jan. 17. (The Matt Czuchry-led medical drama has not yet been renewed for a seventh season, so the Jan. 17 episode may turn out to be a series finale.) The Resident shift, in turn, pushes back the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star by one week. Previously...
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
‘Star Trek: Picard’: Patrick Stewart Says Third Season May Not Be Final One After All
Star Trek: Picard is airing its final season on Paramount+, but Patrick Stewart hopes it won’t be the last fans see of Jean-Luc Picard. During Paramount+’s TCA press tour, when exec producer Alex Kurtzman alluded to more series coming to the sci-fi universe, Stewart added, “there’s still potential to return in the future after this season, despite it being the final one.”
'Mayfair Witches’ Showrunner Esta Spalding on Having Witch Consultants On Set & Shooting in New Orleans
Executive produced by Michelle Ashford and showrunner Esta Spalding, who wrote the series premiere together, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe at AMC, follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon discovering newfound powers that could have very dangerous consequences. As she tries to comes to terms with who she really is and learns what it means to be the heir to the Mayfair family of witches, a mysterious presence complicates everything.
