New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Exciting Changes Coming To Starbucks In Upstate New York
Although we have had a brief break from the reality of winter around New York State, it will be back! Starbucks is ready to help get us through it.
wearebuffalo.net
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents
An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Finally, Something Free When You Fly In New York State
Flying is fun, right? No doubt you loved flying as a kid or remember that first flight you took! In just a few hours, you are taken from the everyday grind to a vacation or relaxing trip back home! Sounds great. But these days, that is not the picture that most travelers paint when they fly.
Gas Prices In Western New York May Never Drop Below $3?
We heard it could happen, and now it looks like it's coming to fruition. Just a few weeks ago, many drivers in New York state were hoping to see gas prices drop to $2.99, but due to an increase in crude oil prices, that wish may not happen for a while longer.
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
wearebuffalo.net
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
techaiapp.com
The 12 Best New York Wineries
If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Two cities in New York are among the top 20 loneliest.
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
New York State Plans To Spend $300 Million On Elevators
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that New York State will spend $300 million to replace elevators in 20 buildings. Phase I of the project has begun. Gov. Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and interim New York City Housing Authority CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt say work...
