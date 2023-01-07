Relative: Days before Utah father killed wife, 5 children he removed guns from the home, leaving family “vulnerable”

California rang in 2023 with a fresh set of laws that are making daily impacts, with some big changes to health care, housing and workers’ rights and benefits. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya McRae takes a closer look at Senate Bill 1334, which guarantees health care workers at the University of California and other public hospitals and medical facilities the same meal and rest breaks that private sector employees are allowed. Advocates of this law say it will help to curb occupational fatigue in an industry that has faced an uphill battle for the last three years.

