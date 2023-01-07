Relative: Days before Utah father killed wife, 5 children he removed guns from the home, leaving family “vulnerable”

Read full article on original website
Montecito, California, under evacuation order amid floods
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and...
Farms settle suits on using immigrants over Black US workers
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two agriculture businesses in the Mississippi Delta and some Black farm workers have settled the workers' lawsuits over claims the farms hired white laborers from South Africa and paid them more than the local Black employees for the same type of work. Federal court records...
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly urges civility; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
How new California laws are affecting you
California rang in 2023 with a fresh set of laws that are making daily impacts, with some big changes to health care, housing and workers’ rights and benefits. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya McRae takes a closer look at Senate Bill 1334, which guarantees health care workers at the University of California and other public hospitals and medical facilities the same meal and rest breaks that private sector employees are allowed. Advocates of this law say it will help to curb occupational fatigue in an industry that has faced an uphill battle for the last three years.
HB45 appropriates funds for food insecurity, but organizations say need remains high
OHIO — As Poverty in America Awareness Month rolls on this January, organizations focused on fighting poverty in Ohio say there’s still a lot of work to be done to combat food insecurity in Ohio. On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 45 into law. It's...
Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Winless last year for the first time in his young career, Collin Morikawa is playing as though he wants to put that behind him quickly. Morikawa was dialed in with his irons early and took advantage of some of the scoring holes late in his second round Friday for a 7-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Gas prices continue to rise throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Gas prices are five cents higher this week compared to last week, the American Automobile Association reported Monday. It wasn't as big as a jump as last week's, which was 18 cents. Here's the price of gas in different areas of the state:. $2.885 in Bowling Green.
Here's what happened in the first week of the Kentucky legislative session
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After passing just a few bills, Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first week of the legislative session Friday and will return in February to resume the 30-day session. Dozens of newly-elected lawmakers joined incumbent members at the Capitol Tuesday and took the oath of office. Sen....
