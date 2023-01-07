Read full article on original website
Related
Canceled Netflix Shows That Won’t Return in 2023
Some of your favorites won't be returning to Netflix next year. Here's a few of the series the streaming platform didn't renew.
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
Amazon's Head Of TV Has Seen Reacher Season 2 And Has A Bold Take
We are starving for information on Reacher Season 2. So these words from Amazon Studios' Head of TV have us very excited.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
John Wayne Said 1 Christmas Movie Made Him Realize He Couldn’t Play a Young Hero Anymore
Actor John Wayne once referred to a Christmas-released movie that he starred in as the film that made him realize that he couldn't play the young hero anymore.
Collider
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show
When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
Amazon Prime Video’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, season two of the Al Pacino and Logan Lerman-starring series Hunters and The Legend of Vox Machina‘s second season are just some of the Prime Video originals coming to the streamer in January. New blockbusters like Jurassic World Dominion and The Black Phone, along with classics like the Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible films will, also be hitting Prime Video this month. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Amazon's 'The Bad Guy' Breaks With Italian Mafia Show TraditionsMilo Ventimiglia Meets His Match in First 'The Company You Keep' Teaser'Wizard of Oz' Hourglass Prop Sells...
Watch Nicolas Cage as freaky vampire in ‘Renfield’ trailer
Nicolas Cage’s turn as a vampire has been heavily anticipated. The actor, known for picking dramatic and strange roles, seems like the perfect fit for a comedy horror film that centers on Dracula’s henchmen. Still, the results are better than anyone expected. “Renfield” has just released its...
Collider
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
Collider
'School Spirits' Trailer: Peyton List Doesn't Know How She Died in New YA Series
This year, Paramount+ announced that it will bulk up its young adult catalog by premiering new series and movies directed at that demographic. After the indisputable success of some of the streamer’s titles – Yellowstone and its spin-offs in particular – the streaming giant will see a big increase in its original production slate, and one of the upcoming titles is the teen horror series School Spirits. The story centers around a girl who dies and is welcomed into the afterlife by several people who got killed in high school.
Bruce Campbell Says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Is the “Scariest One yet” — Is He in the Film?
Horror is a mother in Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the Evil Dead film series, set to hit theaters on April 21. Warner Bros. Pictures shared two new trailers for the movie on Wednesday, January 4 — a red-band version and a green-band alternative — but the biggest star of the original trilogy is nowhere to be found in either one.
HBO Max Just Killed Classic Looney Tunes. Here’s Where To Watch It Now.
At the end of 2022, HBO Max slashed over 250 episodes of classic Looney Tunes episodes from its online streaming catalog. While it's somewhat common for viewers to have to chase various franchises as they hop from streaming service to streaming service, this culling was more brutal than most. Does the elimination of so many classic Looney Tunes signal the end of the so-called “convenience” of streaming services? Is it time to go back to DVDs and Blu-rays for your family library?
Collider
'Fatal Attraction': Paramount+ Sets Spring Release Date for Series Reimagining
As Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation today made clear, the next three months will bring some must-watch content to the streaming platform that will more than make up for the long hiatus that Yellowstone just entered. During the panel, it was revealed that the streamer will send April off with one of their most anticipated titles: Fatal Attraction. Based on the modern classic thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the series will re-imagine the story factoring in mental health, toxic relationship, and female empowerment conversations that we weren’t having as a society back when the movie premiered in the late '80s.
Collider
‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter On Whether He’d Reprise His Role in the MCU
Reprising his role as Marvel’s Luke Cage isn’t something Mike Colter is holding his breath for, but should he get a call to do so, he’ll consider the opportunity. Colter was at the helm of Netflix’s two seasons of Luke Cage, which aired across 26 episodes between 2016 and 2018.
Collider
'Mayfair Witches’ Showrunner Esta Spalding on Having Witch Consultants On Set & Shooting in New Orleans
Executive produced by Michelle Ashford and showrunner Esta Spalding, who wrote the series premiere together, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe at AMC, follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon discovering newfound powers that could have very dangerous consequences. As she tries to comes to terms with who she really is and learns what it means to be the heir to the Mayfair family of witches, a mysterious presence complicates everything.
Comments / 0