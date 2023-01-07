ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Source: Sacramento Kings waive former UC Davis star Chima Moneke, opening roster spot

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

The Kings created an open roster spot Friday when they released former UC Davis star Chima Moneke.

Moneke was waived four days before his $1 million salary was set to become fully guaranteed, a league source told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from ESPN 1320’s James Ham. Sacramento’s roster now stands at 14.

The move gives the Kings (20-17) some roster flexibility moving forward as they look to solidify themselves as playoff contenders. The window for teams to sign free agents to 10-day contracts opened Thursday. The Kings could also use the roster spot to take back more players than they send out in a potential trade.

Sacramento signed Moneke to a standard NBA contract in July, but he spent most of his time with the G League Stockton Kings. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound forward appeared in 16 games for Stockton, averaging 17.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

Moneke appeared in only two games for Sacramento. He had two rebounds and one assist in six minutes in a 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 27. He had two points in two minutes in a 130-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 17.

Moneke earned All-Big West Conference honorable mention at UC Davis in 2017-18. He went undrafted in 2018 after averaging 18.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

Moneke played professionally in France and Spain before the Kings gave him his first break in the NBA. He was also a member of the Nigerian national team, which was led by Kings coach Mike Brown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Kings must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Sacramento Kings are not following the script. They should be tanking not contending. Right now, the Kings carry a 20-17 win-loss record. That’s good enough to put them in, get this, first place overall in the Pacific Division. They are higher than BOTH Los Angeles teams, the Phoenix Suns, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. If anyone claims he foresaw this, he’s lying. This is not the way things should be. The Kings should NOT be this good at this point in the season. Having said that, Sacramento does not have a flawless team. If it wants to really go all-in on the playoffs, then maybe a trade or two can help. Here we will look at the two best trades the Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) out again Sunday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, he will remain sidelined versus Utah to close out the week. In 35 games this season,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

De’Aaron Fox ripped referees in tweet after loss to Lakers

De’Aaron Fox went straight for Elon Musk’s app after Saturday’s loss. The Kings guard Fox was electric in a seesaw affair against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sacramento. He poured in 34 points (including 17 in the fourth quarter) capped off by a game-tying midrange jumper with 7.1 seconds left. But it all went south... The post De’Aaron Fox ripped referees in tweet after loss to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

53K+
Followers
615
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy