Earlier today, a new report from Variety claimed that some executives at Warner Bros. Discovery were reportedly open to keeping Ezra Miller on as The Flash after the actor has stayed out of trouble since starting mental health treatment. The actor was on the chopping block after he allegedly committed an assault at a karaoke bar in Hawaii last year, as well as numerous other allegations. The studio supposedly didn't know which way to go with the upcoming Miller-led The Flash movie, and they had multiple options including recasting and reshooting the movie. It turned out that that would be too expensive and The Flash was confirmed to be released with the actor remaining as the Scarlett Speedster. Now, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has addressed the report, and his response may surprise you. In the tweet Gunn brushes off The Flash stuff and confirms the length of their new slate.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO