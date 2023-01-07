Read full article on original website
Watch: 'Sick' trailer introduces pandemic-themed horror film
"Sick," a new horror film from "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson, is coming to Peacock in January.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
Collider
'M3GAN' Producer James Wan Shares How 'Poltergeist' Kindled His Love For Creepy Dolls
Over the years, the creepy doll trope has proven to be one of the most effective in the horror genre. The appetite for it never seems to wane, as is evident with the massive success of the Child's Play franchise, whose multiple iterations of the vicious killer doll Chucky have been well-received for three decades and counting. One man who is openly taken with the killer doll idea is horror titan James Wan, who himself is on the verge of introducing a new animated toy to the horrordom with his creation of the Model Three Generative Android, better known as M3GAN, an AI nanny/companion gone rogue who will serve as the titular antagonist in his upcoming film, M3GAN, set to dance its way into theaters tomorrow.
‘Sick’ Trailer, First Look: Pandemic-Themed Horror-Thriller Co-Written And Produced For Peacock By ’Scream’s Kevin Williamson
Peacock has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its pandemic-themed horror-thriller Sick, co-written and produced by Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson, which is set to premiere on the streamer next Friday, January 13. The film from Blumhouse and Miramax watches as the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, with Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri (Bethlehem Million) deciding to quarantine at the family lake house alone — or so they think. John Hyams (Alone) directed from a script by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, with Marc Menchaca (The Outsider) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks) rounding out the cast....
EW.com
M3GAN producer James Wan explains his obsession with killer dolls
A robot doll becomes overly — and homicidally — protective of its young, recently orphaned charge in Gerard Johnstone's horror movie M3GAN (out Jan. 6). While the film's screenplay was written by Akela Cooper (Malignant), the idea for the movie was originally dreamed up by producer James Wan in cahoots with colleagues at his Atomic Monster Productions company.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Love At First DM: Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Pulling Angela Simmons
Social media is ABLAZE over Yo Gotti manifesting the girl of his dreams SIX YEARS after professing his love for her on smash hit single “Down In The DM.”. On the classic track, he rapped: “I love the ’Gram, I love the ’Gram (I love the ’Gram)/I’m addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am)/And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).”
ComicBook
The Flash: DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Ezra Miller Return Rumors, Confirms Length of DCU Slate
Earlier today, a new report from Variety claimed that some executives at Warner Bros. Discovery were reportedly open to keeping Ezra Miller on as The Flash after the actor has stayed out of trouble since starting mental health treatment. The actor was on the chopping block after he allegedly committed an assault at a karaoke bar in Hawaii last year, as well as numerous other allegations. The studio supposedly didn't know which way to go with the upcoming Miller-led The Flash movie, and they had multiple options including recasting and reshooting the movie. It turned out that that would be too expensive and The Flash was confirmed to be released with the actor remaining as the Scarlett Speedster. Now, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has addressed the report, and his response may surprise you. In the tweet Gunn brushes off The Flash stuff and confirms the length of their new slate.
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
thesource.com
Ice Spice Delivers New Single “In Ha Mood” for the Baddies
Ice Spice is building upon a crazy 2022, that shot her star into a different stratosphere behind her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)”. Now Ice Spice is back with a new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet. Prior to its...
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
hypebeast.com
Nicolas Cage Stars as Dracula in First Trailer for Universal’s New Horror-Comedy Flick
The first trailer is out for Universal Pictures’ Dracula spin-off story, Renfield. Nicolas Cage brings a campy twist to the iconic role of Count Dracula but, for once, he’s not the lead character. Rather, that part goes to Nicholas Hoult, who stars as the titular character of Renfield.
Adapting Stephen King's The Stand: How The 2020 Miniseries Adds To The Legacy Of The Apocalypse-Centric Epic
A deep look at the 2020 remake of The Stand, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Amber Heard.
ComicBook
The Conjuring Creator James Wan Shares the '80s Horror Movies He'd Want to Revive
Between Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant, filmmaker James Wan has delivered audiences a number of iconic and entirely original experiences, and despite being known for his relentless horrors, if he had the opportunity, he'd like to revive some sillier horror movies from the '80s. Wan recently revealed that films like Night of the Creeps and Chopping Mall, both of which have their fair share of humor and campiness, would be worlds he'd like to dive into and revive for a new generation. Given the various other disturbing and frightening offerings from the '80s, fans would likely appreciate the opportunity to see Wan inject more humor into his horrors.
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
Blumhouse releases first trailer for COVID-inspired horror Sick
The film will premiere as a Peacock exclusive
ComicBook
The Conjuring's James Wan and Patrick Wilson Fantasize About Reviving This John Carpenter Classic
Throughout the '70s and '80s, filmmaker John Carpenter was one of the more prolific storytellers in genre cinema, with his narratives being revived and reimagined various times over the years, including The Conjuring's director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson fantasizing about the opportunity to revive Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China. The 1986 film blends together action, comedy, horror, fantasy, and martial arts for an entirely unique experience, which is one reason why the film hasn't earned a reboot or remake in the decades since its debut. Wan and Wilson collaborated not only on The Conjuring franchise, but also on the Insidious and Aquaman series.
