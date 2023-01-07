ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Police file 1,000 child porn charges against man

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

Milton, Pa. — Police found at least 1,000 computer files containing child pornographic images while executing a search warrant Thursday at a Milton home.

Robert Alain Kohl, 48, is in Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $250,000 following his arraignment on Jan. 5 with District Magistrate Michael Diehl.

State police at Milton say they served a search warrant at Kohl's home at the 100 block of N. Arch Street after learning that Kohl had allegedly been trading illegal files through his IP address.

Police did a forensic exam of the digital items where they located thousands of explicit images involving children. The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office approved 1,000 felony charges of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Kohl's preliminary hearing at Diehl's office is set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force assisted with the investigation, as well as West Hazleton Borough Police Department, Lackawanna County detectives, Lycoming County detectives, Luzerne County detectives, FBI, and K-9 Spike.

