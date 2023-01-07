ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo FC Bombers January home schedule

By Dailyn Wells
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Kids Inc. released the January home schedule for the Amarillo FC Bombers.

The following home games include:

  • Wichita Wings on Friday, Jan. 20.
  • Kansas Bandits on Saturday, Jan. 21.
  • New Mexico Runners on Sunday, Jan. 29.

