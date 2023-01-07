ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County hospital seeks help identifying unknown patients

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify two unknown patients who were found in Los Angeles County.

The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood released images of the patients, hoping someone may recognize them.

The first patient is a woman who is about 44 years old. She was found at 1202 E. Firestone Boulevard in the Florence-Graham area.

Unidentified woman in a photo provided by St. Francis Medical Center.

She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. She was found wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue leggings and blue shoes.

The second patient is a man around 60 to 70 years old. He responds to the name “Felix” and was found at East Rosecrans Avenue in Bellflower.

Unidentified man in a photo provided by St. Francis Medical Center.

He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 136 pounds and has gray and white hair. He has several tattoos including a peacock on his upper left arm.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals is asked to contact the hospital’s Health Benefits Resource Center at 310-900-4521 or 310-900-4526.

“We hope to connect these patients to their loved ones soon,” said the hospital.

Comments / 19

Judy Laney
1d ago

Very sad that these people are alone an no one knows they are in there. Glad you are putting their pictures out there an hopefully someone will recognize them. Sad world we live in. 😢

Kristina Yeh
2d ago

60-70yrs old? That guy looks way older then that. I think it’s so sad that no 1 has reported them missing. Prayers 😿😿😿

Miguel J Burnstein
2d ago

I wonder if they were dumped from one of the hospitals 🏥 I vaguely remember something about Kaiser doing that, I could be wrong 😑

