Hiland Dairy to pay $140,000 to settle disability discrimination lawsuit

NORMAN, Okla. — Hiland Dairy Foods, a Springfield, Mo.-based dairy product producer and distributor, will pay $140,000 to resolve a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the commission announced Friday.

The lawsuit states Hiland refused to hire a man to work at its Norman dairyplant because of his vision impairment. Hiland initially offered the applicant a dairy plant worker position knowing he had a disability, the lawsuit alleges, but then withdrew the offer after a standard pre-employment medical exam.

The doctor responsible for the exam claimed the man was a “safety concern” because he was “legally blind,” even though the doctor did not personally meet or examine the man, according to court records. The lawsuit also alleges the doctor based his opinion solely on a vision test.

“Neither Hiland nor the doctor considered whether any assistive devices or other reasonable accommodations could have mitigated the potential safety concerns,” the EEOC said in a statement.

EEOC said the alleged conduct sited in the lawsuit violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination based on disability. The commission filed its lawsuit in May 2021 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. EEOC stated the lawsuit was filed after attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through “it conciliation process.”

The five-year consent decree requires Hiland Dairy to pay $140,000 in monetary damages to the applicant and to adopt policies, enact procedures, and provide employee training to ensure future compliance with the ADA. The decree also requires Hiland Dairy to notify employees of their right to reasonable accommodation under the ADA and periodically report to the EEOC.

“The ADA requires employers to evaluate workers with disabilities based on their actual ability to perform a job, with or without reasonable accommodation, and not on irrational fears or stereotypes,” said Andrea G. Baran, the EEOC’s regional attorney in St. Louis. “Labels like ‘legally blind’ are irrelevant to an individual’s ability to work.”

“Individuals with vision impairments successfully perform a wide variety of jobs throughout our economy every day,” said David Davis, acting director of the EEOC’s St. Louis District office. “Employers cannot neglect their obligation to provide reasonable accommodations to those workers based on unsubstantiated ‘safety concerns’.”

The EEOC’s St. Louis District Office is responsible for receiving and investigating charges of employment discrimination and conducting agency litigation in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and a portion of southern Illinois, with area offices in Kansas City, Kansas, and Oklahoma City.

