Riverhead, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tbrnewsmedia.com

Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
RIDGE, NY
News 12

Police: Saturday crash that closed part of LIE was fatal

Police confirmed Sunday that a car accident that shut down all westbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview on Saturday was fatal. They say a 32-year-old man was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup truck in the westbound lanes, just east of Exit 46. Police say the driver veered...
PLAINVIEW, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island teen accused of intentionally striking 2 minors with vehicle

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old from Brentwood has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he intentionally ran over two minors with his vehicle, with the impact throwing each victim over 30 feet and causing serious injuries. According to Suffolk County authorities, Christopher Hernandez was driving a 1996 Honda...
BRENTWOOD, NY
