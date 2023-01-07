Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.

RIDGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO