Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Ready-to-Eat Meals: A Health & Wellness Solution for busy peopleBig News NowCentereach, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Related
Intoxicated Driver Strikes Parked Vehicle On Montauk Highway In Hampton Bays, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed his vehicle into a parked car on Montauk Highway. Officers received a report of a crash in Hampton Bays at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Police determined that Pedro...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
Woman Charged After 23-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Crash At Riverhead Auto Dealership
A suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash outside a Long Island auto dealership. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Riverhead, in front of the Apple Honda Dealership at 1375 Old Country Road. First-arriving Riverhead PD patrol units located a man struck...
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
News 12
Police: Saturday crash that closed part of LIE was fatal
Police confirmed Sunday that a car accident that shut down all westbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview on Saturday was fatal. They say a 32-year-old man was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup truck in the westbound lanes, just east of Exit 46. Police say the driver veered...
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.
Long Island Expressway westbound lanes reopened following crash in Plainview
Authorities say the accident happened on the westbound lanes between Washington Avenue and Old Country/Round Swamp Road.
Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Him In Holtsville
A 41-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Long Island. The crash happened in Holtsville at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. SCPD said a 41-year-old Massapequa Park man was riding a...
At least 3 hospitalized after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Bethpage
A witness told News 12 Long Island that an elderly person was driving a black Nissan and was attempting to make a left turn but was startled by a car horn.
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
NASSAU CAR THEFT EPIDEMIC: Thief steals Mercedes with gas pump nozzle still attached
A 43-year-old man was fueling up his 2022 Mercedes-Benz at the Shell gas station on Carman Avenue in Westbury around 8:50 a.m. when a thief in a gray mask targeted the vehicle, Nassau County Police said Monday.
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Fatal Plainview Crash
This story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a fatal crash.The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Nassau County, was on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46.All three lanes remained closed for nearly two hours during the crash …
Flanders Man Critically Injured In Riverhead Shooting, Suspects At Large
Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a 47-year-old man on Long Island. The incident happened in Riverhead in front of 747 East Main St., the Riverhead Town Police Department reported. Officers received a report at about 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, that a...
27east.com
Police Investigation Says Bullet That Struck Wainscott Home Came From Maidstone Gun Club
An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott home in August has concluded that the bullet came from an assault-style rifle fired a... more. The Maidstone Gun Club remains closed to members despite pleas by the club to lift ... 4 Jan 2023...
Serious Crash Shuts Down Long Island Expressway Stretch In Plainview
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is closed after a serious crash. The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, is in Nassau County, on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46. All three lanes are expected to remain closed for an undetermined period of time...
fox5ny.com
Long Island teen accused of intentionally striking 2 minors with vehicle
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old from Brentwood has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he intentionally ran over two minors with his vehicle, with the impact throwing each victim over 30 feet and causing serious injuries. According to Suffolk County authorities, Christopher Hernandez was driving a 1996 Honda...
Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Williston Park Home With 2 Other People Inside
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to a Long Island home that was occupied by two other people. Officers responded to a residential fire in Williston Park at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Nassau County Police Department said. When police arrived...
Police ID 18-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Selden Crash
Police identified the person who was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle on Long Island as an 18-year-old. The hit-and-run crash happened in Selden at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. SCPD said the teen, now ID'd...
Police, Suffolk arson officials probe series of car fires in Amityville
Authorities say three vehicles in a parking lot on Maple Drive went up in flames around 5:30 a.m.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0