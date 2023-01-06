This is a response to "The 12 Stages of Going Instagram Official". Now, before you come at me bashing how going public with your relationship is exciting and a way to spread the good news quickly, I am not here to put down those that choose to air everything online about their love life. If people find happiness and true contentment in doing that then great! This is only my opinion as I have grown up watching the rise of social media through my high school years to now my full on adult years.

1 DAY AGO