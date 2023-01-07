Read full article on original website
Jan. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Starting this Monday morning off on a cold note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We could see a little bit of frost and even some freezing fog in isolated areas. We will...
Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a speaker from Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said it was the best...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School. The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post. To enroll your...
Pedestrian dies on state highway
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman. Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street. According to the fatal crash report, a 2021 Jeep struck 54-year-old Kellie McGee of...
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash once a month in a different neighborhood each time. Jonesboro Code Enforcement has made three stops in three neighborhoods, bringing a bin, and allowing people to throw away the trash that may not necessarily fit in their bin.
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291. A deer caused the crash and resulted in the airbag deploying. Injuries have been reported. First responders are on the scene and ask that you avoid the...
Highest-paying management jobs in Jonesboro
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jonesboro, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
School district implements clear bag policy
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games. On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events. They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed...
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins. According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7. The department was able to get a description of the suspect from...
Missing Harrisburg woman found safe
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a missing woman has been found. Laura Hubbard, 31, of Harrisburg, was last seen Monday, Jan. 2, after being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. On Monday, Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office reported Hubbard...
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
Arrest made after burial site found on Forrest City property
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body was found buried on someone’s property. Investigators were called to a home on St. Francis County Road 410 on December 30. Officers found a burial site on the property behind a camper and...
Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in Jonesboro school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) — Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at another student in a school bathroom. According to the police report, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at The Academies at Jonesboro High School. The 17-year-old victim...
