Moscow, ID

More
Related
RadarOnline

Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed

A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
New York Post

Blood-stained mattresses removed from home where Idaho students were slain

Law enforcement officers were seen Friday removing two mattresses that appeared to be stained with blood from the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death. The removal of the mattresses came about a month after investigators were last seen hauling items from the off-campus home that was the scene of the horrific quadruple homicide on Nov. 13. During Friday’s operation, the mattresses, a box, a bed frame and other furniture were taken out and loaded into pickup trucks. Large, dark stains that resembled pools of dried blood were visible on the mattresses that were covered by...
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship around time of Idaho murders, arrest affidavit reveals

The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21. The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with...
Rolling Stone

Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped

A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
TODAY.com

Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody

A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings

It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions will be unsealed once he’s in Idaho, authorities said, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media.The gag order...
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

