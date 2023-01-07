ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Idaho governor touts funding for education, public safety

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced proposals for property tax relief, education funding and efforts to fight the influx of illegal fentanyl during his annual State of the State address on Monday. The Republican governor's speech, where he outlines his top budget and policy priorities, kicks...
IDAHO STATE
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...
3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Governor's administration touts ed investment; few details

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The new Nevada governor’s chief of staff said on Friday that the administration plans an “unprecedented investment” in K-12 education — but did not provide details on what that would entail. In a 15-minute roundtable, Ben Kieckhefer, chief of staff...
NEVADA STATE
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
$1 million system to reduce traffic in Puerto Rico forest

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government announced a $1 million investment on Monday to establish a park-and-ride system for Puerto Rico's El Yunque National Forest. Some 1.2 million people visit the forest every year, with up to 3,000 cars trying every day to access an area that has only 300 parking spaces, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. expected. Highest winds expected across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM...
EUREKA, CA

