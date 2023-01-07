ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kotatv.com

Space heaters delivered to South Dakota reservations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Antez Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Downtown Rapid City parking garage undergoing construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...
newscenter1.tv

Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City

Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
RAPID CITY, SD
siouxfalls.business

New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City

This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Wedding vendors connect with customers at the annual bridal showcase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosts more than 60 wedding vendors, giving brides-to-be and grooms the opportunity to connect with professionals like photographers, florists, decorators, and caterers. Businesses were able to meet face-to-face with potential customers as they discussed ways to help make their wedding...
kotatv.com

Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
RAPID CITY, SD
rcgov.org

Parking Structure Construction Status

The downtown parking ramp adjacent to Main Street Square will be undergoing repairs beginning January 10, 2023 and continuing through late fall 2023. Initial preparatory work will begin on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The public should expect detours within the parking ramp starting on January 10, 2023 and continuing until Friday, January 13, 2023. Workers will be using lift equipment and traffic will be diverted around work areas with traffic control devices. Please reduce speeds and carefully maneuver around the work area as directed. This will have a minor impact on parking availability. Access will be available to the entire parking ramp during this timeframe.
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Community leaders hold discussion on public safety concerns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community leaders, law enforcement officials, and members of the state’s attorney’s office meet Thursday morning to address public safety. A rise in violent and drug-related crimes has caused concern for public safety. And leaders met to discuss solutions on ways to better protect the community.
kotatv.com

Cooking Beef with Eric - No Peek Stew

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just 4 ingredients, thrown in a slow cooker and voila - a perfect weeknight meal during these winter doldrums. First, brown a pound of stew meat until no longer pink. Place in a slow cooker. Add 1 can of mushrooms with pieces, drained, 1 can...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy