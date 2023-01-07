The downtown parking ramp adjacent to Main Street Square will be undergoing repairs beginning January 10, 2023 and continuing through late fall 2023. Initial preparatory work will begin on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The public should expect detours within the parking ramp starting on January 10, 2023 and continuing until Friday, January 13, 2023. Workers will be using lift equipment and traffic will be diverted around work areas with traffic control devices. Please reduce speeds and carefully maneuver around the work area as directed. This will have a minor impact on parking availability. Access will be available to the entire parking ramp during this timeframe.

3 DAYS AGO