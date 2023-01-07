Read full article on original website
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Was in a Near-Fatal Accident in 2017
You may just know Jamie Lynn Spears as an actress and/or as the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears. But that's not Jamie Lynn's most important role. She's also a mother. Article continues below advertisement. The Zoey 101 alum has two beautiful daughters: Maddie Briann Aldridge, 14, and Ivey...
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps
Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽♂️🧘♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo
Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare
A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Britney Spears Declares That Jamie Lynn Should “Feel Self-Worth Being My Sister”
Britney Spears seems like she’s trying to extending olive branches to her estranged family members, but her approach is having us scratching our heads. Why is she calling out Jamie Lynn so much lately? And is she going to start a colony on Mars? Read on to find out…
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Jamie Lynn Spears & Beverley Mitchell: There Was ‘No Real Way’ To Prepare For Tough ‘Special Forces’ Series (Exclusive)
Celebrities might be known for living pampered lives, but 16 stars just took on the challenge of a lifetime for the show Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, out Jan. 4, 2023 on Fox. The show sent a team of actors, athletes, and entertainers overseas to experience the grueling tests used to weed out elite soldiers for the military’s elite Special Forces squad.
Cher Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
Millie Bobby Brown calls boyfriend Jake Bongiovi her 'partner for life' in touching Instagram post
Millie Bobby Brown said she's "endlessly in love" with the year she's had with Jake Bongiovi and her family.
