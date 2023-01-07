Read full article on original website
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 9, 2023
The Westfield-headquartered engineering, design and environmental consulting firm of Tighe & Bond has acquired eastern Massachusetts-based WorldTech Engineering, a full-service transportation and civil engineering firm. “We believe this expanded transportation practice gives us additional opportunity to support our client base given current and forecasted needs for transportation infrastructure improvements,” said...
Medical Notes: Jan. 9, 2023
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by hearing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
Northampton cannabis cap to come before City Council on Monday night
A proposed cap on the number of cannabis dispensaries in Northampton is on the agenda of a City Council subcommittee Monday night as local leaders mull over its possible effects and consider whether the recent closure of one pot shop makes a mandated limit unnecessary. An ordinance up for debate...
People in Business: Jan. 9, 2023
James C. Hagan, president and CEO of Westfield Bank, announced the appointment of Lindsey Roberts as branch manager and retail banking officer at the Bank’s 435 Burnett Road branch office in Chicopee. will be responsible for overseeing customer service, retail and business product sales including mortgage originations, as well...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen finalists selected for 2023
The 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen pageant was held at the Holyoke High School on Jan. 7 with 10 contestants hoping to be one of the five finalists for the title of 2023 Grand Colleen. The 10 contestants included Mara M. Downi,e of Holyoke, Ellie R. Westcott, of...
Over 50 and looking for a job or a next chapter? Springfield City Library is offering help
SPRINGFIELD — Smile, , you are going to need to get a professional photo taken to go with that up-to-date LinkedIn profile. It’s one of the lessons and tasks that leadership development coach Deborah Buckley Hope has for job seekers over the age of 50. She reminds them that 85% of jobs are found, and won, via networking.
Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll
SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
Cat named Mr. Spooky tries to dip his paws into the Attleboro mayoral race
On Friday, a cat named Mr. Spooky walked into Attleboro city hall to run for city mayor, but unfortunately, the ambitious feline failed as he fell short of the job requirements. “The halls of City Hall looked fur-midable 🐱 today when Mr. Spooky came by to pull papers to run...
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
Following interviews, Ware School Committee to appoint new superintendent this week
WARE — The School Committee is scheduled to interview three finalists this week and appoint a new superintendent Friday, with in-person interviews occurring Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the high school library. Prior to the 6:30 p.m. public interviews, the candidates will attend meet and greets in the cafeteria...
Worcester’s Glazy Susan doughnut shop to close permanently
One of Worcester’s first gourmet doughnut shops will close permanently at the end of the month. Glazy Susan’s last day in business will be Jan. 29, owners Joe and Susan Skrzek announced on Facebook. “With mixed emotion, we are announcing the permanent closure of Glazy Susan,” the Skrzeks...
With COVID cases rising in Boston, UMass Boston mandates masks
Students and staff at the University of Massachusetts Boston are required to mask when they return to the campus on Monday as part of the school’s updated COVID-19 policies that aim to mitigate case spread as the virus surges in the Boston area and across the state. The school...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
Legal Seafoods’ ‘Chowda Day’ on Jan. 15 to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital research
Legal Sea Foods, the famous New England seafood restaurant chain, is celebrating “Chowda Day” on Jan. 15. According to a press release, Boston city council president Ed Flynn is expected to give an official proclamation Thursday along with remarks from Legal Sea Foods and Boston Children’s Hospital.
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Newly formed Holyoke Patriotic Committee seeks members
HOLYOKE —Veterans Services Director Jesus Pereira invites the public to join the recently formed Patriotic Committee. Members would organize and promote year-round patriotic events, including Memorial and Veterans Day. Pereira said all residents, including non-veterans, are welcome to submit letters of interest. He expects a dozen-member committee to promote,...
Spreggy’s Grille raising money to open Worcester restaurant
When Steve Sprague posted on social media about seven months ago complaining that there was no restaurant in the area with really good burgers and chicken sandwiches, and musing that he had always wanted to open a place like that, he had no idea the response he would get. Sprague,...
Caola Equipment in Worcester closing after more than 65 years in business
After selling and repairing outdoor power equipment for roughly 70 years in Central Massachusetts, Caola Equipment in Worcester is shutting its doors for good. The outdoor power equipment superstore, a staple on Route 9 for decades, announced in a statement posted to the business’s website that it would no longer be offering any more sales, service or parts as of Dec. 31 of last year, noting, “RETIREMENT TIME HAS ARRIVED!”
