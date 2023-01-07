ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Where is the snow? Many regions dealing with warm, dry winter as season hits midpoint

As the country marches into the heart of winter and approaches Groundhog Day on February 2, some communities are asking where the season is at, with a lack of snow and temperatures that would make any snowman cringe. Asides from an arctic blast in December, overall temperatures have been above normal and precipitation below normal for parts of the Northeast, Ohio Valley and southern Rockies. A weather pattern flow that has kept big storms from tapping into abundant moisture is partially to blame for the lack of frozen precipitation. The Interstate 95 corridor is one of the regions where a deficit of snow is adding...
MICHIGAN STATE
WJCL

Milder weather returning for now

For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. We're wrapping up the weekend with milder weather in the forecast. Even with an approaching cold front we'll be running warmer than average for our Sunday. In fact milder weather is...
WJCL

Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries

It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
The Independent

Ski slopes in Alps facing snow shortage in unusually warm winter

Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall in the Alps has caused a shortage of snow for ski resorts. The lack of snow has revived concerns about rising temperatures linked to climate change, with patches of grass, rock and dirt visible on Monday in some of Europe’s top skiing destinations in France, Austria and Switzerland.Recent temperatures in Europe have showed warmer than average conditions. Poland has seen daily highs in the double digits Celsius — or more than 50 Fahrenheit — in recent days.Across the Atlantic, the United States has faced severe disruption from freezing temperatures and blizzards in parts...
NBC Connecticut

Second Half of Weekend Will Start Cold Before Sunshine Returns

The second half of the weekend will start off cold before sunshine returns. There will be clearing overnight Saturday, which will lead to a cold Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s. The sunshine will return during the day and highs will be in the upper 30s and...
People

'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend

"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," U.S. President Joe Biden warns as much of the country faces frigid temperatures, winds and snow on some of the season's busiest travel days The weather outside is frightful. Snowfall, strong winds, flash-freezing and dangerously cold temperatures are expected across the United States as the holiday weekend approaches — all part of what the National Weather Service calls a "once-in-a-generation storm." More than 110 million people — a third of the U.S. population — are under winter-weather...
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

1/7/2023: Weekend has cloudy start, sunny finish

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: We’ve got another cloudy day lined up for your Saturday. Expect high temps near 40 and a bit of a breeze at times this afternoon. A few flurries are possible in the hills & mountains. Tonight, temperatures get colder than they have been the past couple […]

