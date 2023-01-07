Read full article on original website
Where is the snow? Many regions dealing with warm, dry winter as season hits midpoint
As the country marches into the heart of winter and approaches Groundhog Day on February 2, some communities are asking where the season is at, with a lack of snow and temperatures that would make any snowman cringe. Asides from an arctic blast in December, overall temperatures have been above normal and precipitation below normal for parts of the Northeast, Ohio Valley and southern Rockies. A weather pattern flow that has kept big storms from tapping into abundant moisture is partially to blame for the lack of frozen precipitation. The Interstate 95 corridor is one of the regions where a deficit of snow is adding...
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
A prolonged winter storm has brought dangerously low temperatures and tons of snow to much of the US.
Milder weather returning for now
For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. We're wrapping up the weekend with milder weather in the forecast. Even with an approaching cold front we'll be running warmer than average for our Sunday. In fact milder weather is...
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold Texas will get
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Powerful winter storm to bring freezing temperatures, snow to much of the U.S.
A powerful Arctic cold front was slated to bring blizzard conditions to several parts of the U.S. this week, lowering temperatures to dangerous levels, dumping heavy snowfall, causing potential power outages and creating a holiday travel nightmare for millions of Americans in the process. The storm will extend from the...
Ski slopes in Alps facing snow shortage in unusually warm winter
Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall in the Alps has caused a shortage of snow for ski resorts. The lack of snow has revived concerns about rising temperatures linked to climate change, with patches of grass, rock and dirt visible on Monday in some of Europe’s top skiing destinations in France, Austria and Switzerland.Recent temperatures in Europe have showed warmer than average conditions. Poland has seen daily highs in the double digits Celsius — or more than 50 Fahrenheit — in recent days.Across the Atlantic, the United States has faced severe disruption from freezing temperatures and blizzards in parts...
Wind, snow, and dangerous cold expected to disrupt travel this week
AccuWeather is predicting two-thirds of the nation’s flights are likely to be impacted by the major storm on Thursday and Friday.
Approaching cold front to be even more frigid than previously thought
Temperatures this Christmas weekend are going to be even colder than previously forecasted. A large cold air mass from the arctic is going to affect a large portion of the United States and Western Pennsylvania is no exception.
US Winter Storm Could Intensify Into a Bomb Cyclone; Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings Remain in Effect
A winter storm hovering over the US could become a bomb cyclone in the coming hours or days, according to US meteorologists. Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings remain in effect in multiple areas, including the Midwest region. The US winter storm is expected to move further towards the central...
Second Half of Weekend Will Start Cold Before Sunshine Returns
The second half of the weekend will start off cold before sunshine returns. There will be clearing overnight Saturday, which will lead to a cold Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s. The sunshine will return during the day and highs will be in the upper 30s and...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend
"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," U.S. President Joe Biden warns as much of the country faces frigid temperatures, winds and snow on some of the season's busiest travel days The weather outside is frightful. Snowfall, strong winds, flash-freezing and dangerously cold temperatures are expected across the United States as the holiday weekend approaches — all part of what the National Weather Service calls a "once-in-a-generation storm." More than 110 million people — a third of the U.S. population — are under winter-weather...
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
1/7/2023: Weekend has cloudy start, sunny finish
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: We’ve got another cloudy day lined up for your Saturday. Expect high temps near 40 and a bit of a breeze at times this afternoon. A few flurries are possible in the hills & mountains. Tonight, temperatures get colder than they have been the past couple […]
