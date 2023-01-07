Lakers News: Two-Time Lakers Champ Applauds Heat Victory As Best Of Season

LA's role players are impressing one of its all-time legends.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., your Los Angeles Lakers will host the Atlanta Hawks for their second (and final) matchup against the Eastern Conference playoff contender this season.

LA will be missing at least three of their best seven or so players in Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves. If you had asked us on Tuesday whether or not we were worried about what the team could produce on the floor, we would have voiced major concern.

But that's not the case today, following a shocking 112-109 Wednesday victory over the Miami Heat, in which LA's role players (especially Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant) stepped up in the absence of the team's top three scorers.

That Miami victory was so encouraging that one all-time Laker legend took to Twitter to express his excitement: