Terrell County takes Monroe to overtime before Tornadoes can win; Monroe girls breeze to 8th straight win
ALBANY — It was not supposed to be this close. Earlier this season, No. 9-ranked Monroe (10-4) beat Terrell County by 41 points in Dawson but Saturday night it took a game-saving rebound from Jaquan Maddox with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to secure a 62-59 win. The ninth-ranked Lady Tornadoes had no problem with the Lady Greenwave as they posted their eighth straight win by a 67-19 final in the opener of the basketball doubleheader.
High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball scores for Jan. 6, 2023 are listed below.
Houston County boy who beat leukemia surprised with national championship tickets
Kyler Pike was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He's been in remission for two years. With the help of Team Impact, they gave him a big surprise.
Houston County BOE swears in three members
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Board of Education participating in a Swearing In Ceremony on Thursday. Judge Kristen Harris swore in three Houston County Board Members at the Houston County Probate Court. Members sworn in were:. District 2 Representative, Lori Johnson. District 4 Representative, Jon Nichols. District 6 Representative,...
Rain will bring a soggy Sunday to North and Central Georgia
A cold front will bring rain to most of North and Central Georgia today. The greatest chance for rain will be across north Georgia where chances diminish to the southeast. Rain is expected to start in the afternoon hours with a high of 56 degrees. Showers are expected to bring less than an inch of rain.
Warner Robins woman shot in neck while sleeping
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman is in stable condition after being shot in the neck while asleep in her apartment. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department 19-year-old Tanyla Miller was sleeping in her apartment in Randal Heights on Elberta Road when there was an altercation between unknown subjects outside of the apartments. Shots were fired and struck several apartments, one of those bullets hit Miller in the neck. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. The shooting remains under investigation.
Turnovers and cold shooting plague Wildcats in loss to Taylor County
ELLAVILLE – After their disappointing 59-24 loss at Macon County on Tuesday, January 3, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) came into their Region 6A D2 matchup at home against the Vikings of Taylor County (TC) hoping to flush the bad taste of that defeat from their mouths and to end their three-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the two main things that have plagued them this season, cold shooting from the field and turnovers, reared their ugly heads again and it led to a 47-35 loss to the Vikings on Friday, January 6 at Schley County High School.
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
Perry implements new school zone automated cameras
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry has installed new cameras at Perry Middle and Matt Arthur Elementary Schools for its automated school zone enforcement, and they’re now active. Perry Police Chief Alan Everidge spoke with 41NBC Friday. “In the zones that we have already placed them...
Macon 14-year-old shot in the back
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
BOLO: Do you recognize these individuals?
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying some people of interest. Officers are investigating an entering automobile case to which the individuals pictured are connected. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or vehicle pictured is asked to contact...
MGA Dublin campus renovations expand healthcare degree program
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An expansion project at Middle Georgia State University’s Dublin campus is helping to meet the need for more nurses. The campus celebrated the completion of a nearly $6.8 million renovation and expansion project, Friday. In 2020, MGA received $4.8 million in state bond funding to expand Dublin Campus into a healthcare degree program hub. The project includes the following:
14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
Problematic Juliette rail crossing blocked again
Sheriff Freeman of Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the arms are back up and working again; they have been repaired. A railroad crossing that has caused problems for the residents of Juliette in the past is now blocked again. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at...
MVC invites community to celebrate 20th anniversary with "The Love Boat" themed party
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating twenty years of service to uninsured patients in the Macon-Bibb County community, and nearly one year for patients in Twiggs County. Many philanthropists, volunteer physicians, dentists, and nurses continue to make monetary donations and provide services to individuals who fall...
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
An off-duty Georgia deputy was shot Friday night
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault, involving an off-duty Deputy. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 10:42 p.m., Friday. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about an off-duty deputy that had been shot and then...
Active investigation: Young woman shot in the neck while sleeping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins deputies and first responders tend to a victim injured when gunshots were fired. Deputies reported that around 3:15 A.M. on Friday they responded to a call about shots fired. Upon arriving on scene, they spoke with a woman who had been shot in the neck.
