ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Terrell County takes Monroe to overtime before Tornadoes can win; Monroe girls breeze to 8th straight win

ALBANY — It was not supposed to be this close. Earlier this season, No. 9-ranked Monroe (10-4) beat Terrell County by 41 points in Dawson but Saturday night it took a game-saving rebound from Jaquan Maddox with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to secure a 62-59 win. The ninth-ranked Lady Tornadoes had no problem with the Lady Greenwave as they posted their eighth straight win by a 67-19 final in the opener of the basketball doubleheader.
MONROE, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County BOE swears in three members

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Board of Education participating in a Swearing In Ceremony on Thursday. Judge Kristen Harris swore in three Houston County Board Members at the Houston County Probate Court. Members sworn in were:. District 2 Representative, Lori Johnson. District 4 Representative, Jon Nichols. District 6 Representative,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins woman shot in neck while sleeping

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman is in stable condition after being shot in the neck while asleep in her apartment. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department 19-year-old Tanyla Miller was sleeping in her apartment in Randal Heights on Elberta Road when there was an altercation between unknown subjects outside of the apartments. Shots were fired and struck several apartments, one of those bullets hit Miller in the neck. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. The shooting remains under investigation.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Turnovers and cold shooting plague Wildcats in loss to Taylor County

ELLAVILLE – After their disappointing 59-24 loss at Macon County on Tuesday, January 3, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) came into their Region 6A D2 matchup at home against the Vikings of Taylor County (TC) hoping to flush the bad taste of that defeat from their mouths and to end their three-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the two main things that have plagued them this season, cold shooting from the field and turnovers, reared their ugly heads again and it led to a 47-35 loss to the Vikings on Friday, January 6 at Schley County High School.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Perry implements new school zone automated cameras

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry has installed new cameras at Perry Middle and Matt Arthur Elementary Schools for its automated school zone enforcement, and they’re now active. Perry Police Chief Alan Everidge spoke with 41NBC Friday. “In the zones that we have already placed them...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon 14-year-old shot in the back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Do you recognize these individuals?

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying some people of interest. Officers are investigating an entering automobile case to which the individuals pictured are connected. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects or vehicle pictured is asked to contact...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

MGA Dublin campus renovations expand healthcare degree program

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An expansion project at Middle Georgia State University’s Dublin campus is helping to meet the need for more nurses. The campus celebrated the completion of a nearly $6.8 million renovation and expansion project, Friday. In 2020, MGA received $4.8 million in state bond funding to expand Dublin Campus into a healthcare degree program hub. The project includes the following:
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Problematic Juliette rail crossing blocked again

Sheriff Freeman of Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the arms are back up and working again; they have been repaired. A railroad crossing that has caused problems for the residents of Juliette in the past is now blocked again. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

MVC invites community to celebrate 20th anniversary with "The Love Boat" themed party

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating twenty years of service to uninsured patients in the Macon-Bibb County community, and nearly one year for patients in Twiggs County. Many philanthropists, volunteer physicians, dentists, and nurses continue to make monetary donations and provide services to individuals who fall...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

An off-duty Georgia deputy was shot Friday night

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault, involving an off-duty Deputy. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 10:42 p.m., Friday. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about an off-duty deputy that had been shot and then...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy