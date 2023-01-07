Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky-Alabama Blowout
Things are getting ugly for the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky came into Saturday's game against Alabama winners of its last two. But with just under eight minutes to go in the second half, John Calipari's squad finds itself down nearly 30 to the seventh-ranked Tide. The basketball world reacted to...
Kentucky’s ugly loss to Alabama leads to speculation about John Calipari
An objectively disappointing season for Kentucky basketball reached a new low on Saturday, when the Wildcats were blown out 78-52 by Alabama. The loss pushes John Calipari’s team to 10-5 overall, including 1-2 in SEC play. The Wildcats’ remaining schedule isn’t getting any easier, either. Six of their final...
WATCH: John Calipari, Sahvir Wheeler Speak Following Kentucky's 78-52 Loss to Alabama
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 78-52 loss to the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. Calipari spoke on Oscar Tshiebwe's unusual struggles, what the Wildcats have to do going forward and ...
COLUMN: Kentucky Basketball Feels Broken Beyond Repair
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Where does Kentucky basketball go from here? The answer appears to be only up from a 26-point thrashing at the hands of the seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats have been chock-full of lamenting surprises this season, so who knows how deep the bottom really ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jeff Saturday's Announcement
Jeff Saturday is going to make big changes in Indianapolis - that is, if he gets the full-time gig. During his end-of-year press conference on Monday, Saturday said he plans on making significant changes if he gets the job. That also means Saturday has yet to be told if he's getting the ...
Oscar Tshiebwe Fails to Produce for First Time as a Wildcat in Putrid Loss to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —What has been one of John Calipari's go-to sayings over the past two seasons? "They're not machines, they're not robots." This of course falls right in line with Calipari's long list of legendary coach-speak quips that have graced the ears of reporters willing to ...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at No. 15 Arkansas
What you need to know about the upcoming first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks this season.
Highlights: Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard records triple-double in front of UK fans
In a Kentucky boys’ basketball matchup for the ages, North Laurel senior and Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard had a triple-double against Lyon County in Lexington.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Live Updates: Mississippi State Basketball vs. Ole Miss, Jan. 7
Keep up here as the Bulldogs and Rebels battle in Humphrey Coliseum.
How To Watch: South Carolina at Mississippi State
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team continues their season on the road Sunday afternoon when they take on Mississippi State.
Alabama Basketball No. 4 in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, Ties Season High
The ranking ties Alabama basketball's highest ranking of the season, where it was ranked back in the Week 6 rankings on the week of Dec. 10.
247Sports
VIDEO: Bruce Pearl previews Auburn's road trip to Ole Miss
AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn's head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, said he liked his team's performance vs. Arkansas. The Tigers are now turning their attention to a quick turnaround contest with a road test on Tuesday at Ole Miss. “You would love to have about a month to prepare for (Coach) Kermit...
Alabama Women's Basketball Blows Out Auburn 88-57
Every player scored for the Crimson Tide, led by Brittany Davis' 24 points.
Comments / 0