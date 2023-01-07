ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky-Alabama Blowout

Things are getting ugly for the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky came into Saturday's game against Alabama winners of its last two. But with just under eight minutes to go in the second half, John Calipari's squad finds itself down nearly 30 to the seventh-ranked Tide. The basketball world reacted to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

VIDEO: Bruce Pearl previews Auburn's road trip to Ole Miss

AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn's head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, said he liked his team's performance vs. Arkansas. The Tigers are now turning their attention to a quick turnaround contest with a road test on Tuesday at Ole Miss. “You would love to have about a month to prepare for (Coach) Kermit...
AUBURN, AL

