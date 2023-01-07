Read full article on original website
WHSV
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
breezejmu.org
JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody
Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
NBC12
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a head-on collision in Hanover over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 301 near...
WHSV
East Rockingham High School’s Care Closet continues to expand and serve more students
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Care Closet at East Rockingham High School was created in 2021 by a couple of teachers who saw there was a need within the school beyond academics. Since then, it’s continued to grow and meet the needs of more students. At the start...
breezejmu.org
Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident
Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
West Virginia Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
West Virginia definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
WSLS
Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
WHSV
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
wsvaonline.com
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: Road work scheduled for the week of Jan. 9-13
VDOT has updated its schedule of road work to be done in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY. INTERSTATE...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along 64W in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Rockbridge Co. has closed I-64W on Sunday evening. The crash was near mile marker 47, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after gunshots were fired outside Fitzgerald’s Tire in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday, January 8. It appeared that police had detained two people at the scene. The department later confirmed that a total of six people were...
WHSV
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail that would be built on nearly 50 miles of an old Norfolk Southern rail corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership has secured state and national...
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
WSLS
Amherst County Public Schools mourns loss of student after body found in Nelson County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Public School system is mourning the loss of one of their own, and potentially two others after a vehicle was found in a Nelson County river. Christopher Doss, a 17-year-old, was found on a riverbank along the Rockfish River the vehicle was...
Greene Building Official puts Stop order on Animal Shelter roof project
Contractor failed to obtain proper state license, permits months after getting contract It appears the contractor former Greene County Administrator Mark B. Taylor hired to replace the roof on the county’s animal shelter didn’t follow the contract both signed back on March 9, 2022. FOIA - Signed contract for Greene County Animal Shelter Roof by Chuck Jackson on Scribd Welford Wilson, owner of Woody’s Construction of Port Republic signed the document a day after the board of supervisors (BOS) approving the contract. Wilson is in partnership with Culpeper County resident Claude A. Jackson, proprietor of Shortie’s Roofing. Jackson holds the Class C Contractor’s license issued by the Virginia Department of Professional...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 6
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school basketball games on Friday, January 6.
