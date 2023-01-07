ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Top 5 Ethereum Casino Sites: Online ETH Gambling

Whereas most crypto casinos settle for Ethereum as a cost methodology, there are some that do a greater job of offering leisure to gamers than others. Right here, we check out the 5 finest crypto casinos the place gamers can gamble utilizing Ethereum. mBit Casino (Finest Total) Stake Casino (Finest...
crowdfundinsider.com

Injective, an L1 Blockchain that Brings Cosmos and Ethereum Interoperability to Finance Apps, Shares Key Milestones from Past Year

To say that 2022 was a “monumental” year for Injective is an “understatement,” the developers claim. This past year, Injective not only “focused on continuing to expand its ecosystem while strengthening the layer one chain, but it also accelerated its reach within the broader Web3 community, generating more news and buzz around its mission than ever before.”
cryptonewsbtc.org

U.S. Attorney Announces Fraud And Money Laundering Charges Against Additional Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme Promoters | USAO-SDNY

Damian Williams, the USA Lawyer for the Southern District of New York, introduced the arrest in Spain of NESTOR NUÑEZ, a/ok/a “Salvador Molina,” on December 28, 2022, on fraud fees and the give up of RAMON PEREZ on January 6, 2023, on fraud and cash laundering fees. The Authorities is looking for NUÑEZ’s extradition from Spain. PEREZ was offered earlier at this time earlier than United States Justice of the Peace Decide Sarah Netburn. On December 14, 2022, U.S. Lawyer Damian Williams introduced prison fees towards FRANCISLEY DA SILVA, JUAN TACURI, and ANTONIA PEREZ HERNANDEZ in United States v. Francisley da Silva, et al., 22 Cr. 622 (AT). Together with PEREZ and NUÑEZ, all of those defendants have been promoters of the cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme often known as Forcount. The Silva matter has been assigned to United States District Decide Analisa Torres.
coingeek.com

Israel’s securities watchdog calls for new legal structure targeting digital currencies

The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) is pushing for a new legal framework to regulate digital currencies and will bring the asset class under its control. The securities watchdog noted that the move will ensure uniformity across the board for financial instruments and will see digital currencies treated as securities. Opinion has been split in the country on whether or not digital assets should be viewed as securities, but the ISA’s proposal has seen the pendulum swing toward securities.

