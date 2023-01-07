Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Top 5 Ethereum Casino Sites: Online ETH Gambling
Whereas most crypto casinos settle for Ethereum as a cost methodology, there are some that do a greater job of offering leisure to gamers than others. Right here, we check out the 5 finest crypto casinos the place gamers can gamble utilizing Ethereum. mBit Casino (Finest Total) Stake Casino (Finest...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Here Are All the Things I Believed About Bitcoin — That Ended Up Being Total BS. | by Jayden Levitt | Jan, 2023
Once I first heard about Bitcoin, I used to be fascinated by the thought of a decentralised digital asset used as a retailer of worth. The thought of getting a forex used to purchase and promote items and companies with out a government blew my thoughts. You might need had...
crowdfundinsider.com
Injective, an L1 Blockchain that Brings Cosmos and Ethereum Interoperability to Finance Apps, Shares Key Milestones from Past Year
To say that 2022 was a “monumental” year for Injective is an “understatement,” the developers claim. This past year, Injective not only “focused on continuing to expand its ecosystem while strengthening the layer one chain, but it also accelerated its reach within the broader Web3 community, generating more news and buzz around its mission than ever before.”
L.A. Weekly
Author Abhinav R. Soomaney Examines Cryptocurrency Industry and Tax-Saving Tips in Amazon Best-Selling New Book
Cryptocurrency expert Abhinav R. Soomaney believes that wealth correlates with the freedom to set and pursue goals. He recently released his Amazon best-selling book, Cryptocurrency in a Nutshell, to guide investors toward financial agency. As tax season soon approaches and the recent FTX scandal makes headlines, Soomaney offers money-saving tips.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Is the SEC going after Ripple because they have a fully working CBDC environment and central banks not yet? Report
Ripple‘a budding CBDC ecosystem is perhaps a goal for the U.S. SEC. Ripple nonetheless has public help, as distinguished personalities predict a good abstract judgement for Ripple. The SEC vs Ripple lawsuit has sparked an ongoing debate in regards to the varied the reason why the SEC is perhaps...
cryptonewsbtc.org
U.S. Attorney Announces Fraud And Money Laundering Charges Against Additional Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme Promoters | USAO-SDNY
Damian Williams, the USA Lawyer for the Southern District of New York, introduced the arrest in Spain of NESTOR NUÑEZ, a/ok/a “Salvador Molina,” on December 28, 2022, on fraud fees and the give up of RAMON PEREZ on January 6, 2023, on fraud and cash laundering fees. The Authorities is looking for NUÑEZ’s extradition from Spain. PEREZ was offered earlier at this time earlier than United States Justice of the Peace Decide Sarah Netburn. On December 14, 2022, U.S. Lawyer Damian Williams introduced prison fees towards FRANCISLEY DA SILVA, JUAN TACURI, and ANTONIA PEREZ HERNANDEZ in United States v. Francisley da Silva, et al., 22 Cr. 622 (AT). Together with PEREZ and NUÑEZ, all of those defendants have been promoters of the cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme often known as Forcount. The Silva matter has been assigned to United States District Decide Analisa Torres.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Follow the Money: How Blockchain’s Transparency, with ByteKode’s Help, Combats Fraud
2022 was not a great yr for crypto’s legitimacy. A yr of sensible contract hacks and DeFi exploits, culminated by the second largest crypto change by market cap bankrupted in a single day on the invention that it virtually actually misappropriated buyer funds and used them as a private checking account.
coingeek.com
Israel’s securities watchdog calls for new legal structure targeting digital currencies
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) is pushing for a new legal framework to regulate digital currencies and will bring the asset class under its control. The securities watchdog noted that the move will ensure uniformity across the board for financial instruments and will see digital currencies treated as securities. Opinion has been split in the country on whether or not digital assets should be viewed as securities, but the ISA’s proposal has seen the pendulum swing toward securities.
