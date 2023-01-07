Damian Williams, the USA Lawyer for the Southern District of New York, introduced the arrest in Spain of NESTOR NUÑEZ, a/ok/a “Salvador Molina,” on December 28, 2022, on fraud fees and the give up of RAMON PEREZ on January 6, 2023, on fraud and cash laundering fees. The Authorities is looking for NUÑEZ’s extradition from Spain. PEREZ was offered earlier at this time earlier than United States Justice of the Peace Decide Sarah Netburn. On December 14, 2022, U.S. Lawyer Damian Williams introduced prison fees towards FRANCISLEY DA SILVA, JUAN TACURI, and ANTONIA PEREZ HERNANDEZ in United States v. Francisley da Silva, et al., 22 Cr. 622 (AT). Together with PEREZ and NUÑEZ, all of those defendants have been promoters of the cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme often known as Forcount. The Silva matter has been assigned to United States District Decide Analisa Torres.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO